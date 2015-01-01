पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:सीतामढ़ी में पांच लोगों की रिपोर्ट आई कोरोना पॉजिटिव

सीतामढ़ी2 दिन पहले
  • सीतामढ़ी के सरकारी अस्पतालों में टीम ने 2705 लोगों का लिया सैंपल

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी जारी है। रविवार को जिले के सरकारी अस्पतालों में मेडिकल टीम द्वारा कुल 2705 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गई। इस दौरान पांच लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है, जबकि 10 मरीज स्वस्थ हो गए हैं। इसकी जानकारी कोविड-19 के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. रविन्द्र कुमार यादव ने दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी पांचों पॉजिटिव मरीजों को मेडिकल किट उपलब्ध कराकर होम आइसोलेट कर दिया गया।

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 3749 हो गई। इसमें 3704 मरीज पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट गए हैं, जबकि 10 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। जिले में 32 केस एक्टिव हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में अब तक तीन लाख 63 हजार 047 लोगों के कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गई है।

