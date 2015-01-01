पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:चुनाव में पांच विस के लोग स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच करेंगे मतदान

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
कोरोनाकाल के विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण में जिले के पांच विधानसभा के लोग स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की सुरक्षा के बीच अपना मत का प्रयोग करेंगे। जिसको लेकर कोविड-19 के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. रविन्द्र कुमार यादव ने शुक्रवार को स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को दवा का किट देकर बूथों पर रवाना किया। साथ ही बूथों को सेनेटाइज करने के लिए सेनेटाजेशन फोर्स को भेजा गया। डॉ. यादव ने बताया कि चुनाव के तीसरे चरण में जिले के परिहार, सुरसंड, बाजपट्टी, रीगा एवं बथनाहा विधानसभा में चुनाव होना है। ऐसे में मतदाताओं को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए स्वास्थ्य की तैयारी पूरी कर सभी विभाग के टीमों को रवाना कर दिया गया है। ताकि सुरक्षात्मक तरीके से मतदान को संपन्न कराया जाए।

उन्होंने जिले के नागरिकों से निर्भिक होकर अपना मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने की अपील की है। साथ ही कोरोना से निपटने के लिए सारी सावधानियां बरतने की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा कि बूथों पर प्रवेश करते ही आशा कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा मतदाताओं का इंफ्रारेड थर्मामीटर से जांच करने एवं सेनेटाइजर करवाने करने के बाद ही प्रवेश कराया जाएगा। उन्होंने आम नागरिकों से मास्क पहनकर ही मतदान केंद्रों पर पहुंचने की अपील की है। मतदान करने के दौरान कतार में सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन करने का आग्रह किया गया। ताकि सुरक्षापूर्ण तरीका से मतदान हो सकें। डॉ. यादव ने बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव में कोरोना संक्रमित भी अपने मत का प्रयोग कर सकते है।

