पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निभाई जिम्मेदारी:50 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य ईवीएम में कैद

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीतामढ़ी में 58.8, रून्नीसैदपुर में 59.47, बेलसंड में 53.63 अाैर शिवहर में 57 % वोटिंग

विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में मंगलवार को सीतामढ़ी जिले के तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 57.4 फीसदी वोट डाले गए। इनमें सीतामढ़ी, रून्नीसैदपुर व बेलसंड शामिल है। जबकि शिवहर विधानसभा में 57 प्रतिशत वोट डाले गए। सीतामढ़ी जिले के तीन विधानसभा के 36 व शिवहर के 14 उम्मीदवारों का किस्मत ईवीएम में कैद हो गया है। डीएम ने बताया कि सीतामढ़ी में 58.8, रून्नीसैदपुर में 59.47 व बेलसंड में 53.63 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। उन्हाेंने कहा कि प्रशासन की टीम ने सभी जगह शांतिपूर्ण अौर निष्पक्ष चुनाव संपन्न कराया है। मतदान से पहले मॉक पोल कराया गया। इसके बाद मतदान की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई। कहीं से कोई बड़े अप्रिय घटना की सूचना नहीं है।

किन्नरों में था उत्साह, कहा- सबको जीत का आशीर्वाद
सीतामढ़ी शहर के पूर्व अनाथालय परिसर में स्थापित मतदान केंद्र पर मतदाताओं वोटिंग को पहुंच रहे थे। सुबह के 8:30 बज ेमारूति वैन पर सवार होकर किन्नर मतदाता मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचे। ज्योति व मोना ने बताया कि इसे पहले भी वे वोट देते आ रहे है। कहीं भी हो वोट देने के लिए यहां अपने शिष्यों के साथ जरूर पहुंचते है। ऊपर वाले मालिक सबको खुश रखे। सभी प्रत्याशी अच्छे है। सबको जीत का आशीर्वाद।

पोल्ड ईवीएम संग्रहण को लेकर बने थे 12 काउंटर

पोल्ड इवीएम को सीतामढ़ी इंस्टीच्युट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी गोसाइपुर में स्थित बज्रगृह में जमा कराया गया। विधानसभा बार 12 काउंटर लगाए गए थे। अंतिम 12 वें काउंटर पर वैसे ईवीएम जमा करने की व्यवस्था की गई थी, जिस बूथों पर ईवीएम खराब होने की शिकायत मिली थी।

शहर के बूथों पर कहीं उत्साह तो कहीं छाई रही विरानगी
मतदान को लेकर मंगलवार को कहीं उत्साह दिखा, तो कहीं बूथों पर विरानगी छाई रही। सीतामढ़ी के विभिन्न मतदान केंद्रों पर सुबह से ही सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। इक्का-दुक्का मतदाता मतदान केंद्रों पर आते रहे। दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद बाद शहर के बूथों पर मतदाताओं की कतारें शुरू हुई।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें