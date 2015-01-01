पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुस्साहस:पुुपरी में चुनावी रंजिश को लेकर दो बाइक सवार चार अपराधियों ने युवक को दो गोली मारकर किया जख्मी

सीतामढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जख्मी के भाई ने थाने में दर्ज कराई प्राथमिकी, पुपरी के अवापुर दक्षिणी पंचायत में हुई घटना

अवापुर दक्षिणी पंचायत के वार्ड 8 में चुनावी रंजिश को लेकर गुरुवार की देर रात दो बाइक सवार चार अपराधियों ने एक युवक को दो गोली मारकर बुरी तरह से जख्मी कर दिया। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद अपराधी शाहपुर की ओर भाग निकले। परिजनों ने जख्मी युवक को इलाज के लिए शहर के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। यहां उसकी स्थिति गंभीर बताई गई है। जख्मी की पहचान अवापुर दक्षिणी पंचायत के वार्ड 8 निवासी मो. अरशद अली के पुत्र मो. शाहिद अरशद के रूप में की गई है।

थानाध्यक्ष प्रवीण कुमार दल-बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। वहीं मामले की छानबीन कर अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी अभियान चलाया। मामले को लेकर जख्मी के भाई शाकिर इकबाल ने थाने में आवेदन देकर एक प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। इसमें शाहपुर गांव महफूज आलम उर्फ नन्हे मुखिया, मो. फजीलत, मो. वाशिम एवं मनसफ मुजफ्फर को आरोपित किया गया है। कुछ दिन पूर्व वोट को लेकर उक्त लोगों ने धमकी दी थी। शुक्रवार की रात दोनों भाई खाना खाकर सोने के लिए चले गए। इसी बीच देर रात को उसका भाई पेशाब करने के लिए घर से निकला था। शाहपुर गांव की ओर दो बाइक सवार चार बदमाशों ने उसके ऊपर दो गोली चला दी। इस कारण वह बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गया। डीएसपी प्रमोद कुमार यादव ने कहा कि जख्मी अभी बेहोश है। भाई के बयान पर मामले को लेकर थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर ली गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें