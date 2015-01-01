पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:1967 से अब तक केंद्रीय विद्यालय से पास हुए 200 से अधिक छात्र मिलन समारोह में आए, स्टूडेंट्स को प्रोफेशन लाइफ की जानकारी दी

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्ववर्ती छात्रों ने विद्यालय व छात्रों की समस्या के समाधान के लिए हर संभव सहयोग का संकल्प दोहराया

केंद्रीय विद्यालय जवाहर नगर के सभाकक्ष में मंगलवार को उत्साह के साथ पूर्ववर्ती छात्र मिलन समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। अध्यक्षता मरुति नंदन ने की। समारोह में विद्यालय से वर्ष 1967 से अब तक के पास आउट विभिन्न देश व प्रदेशों में रह रहे पूर्ववर्ती छात्र व छात्राएं शामिल हुए। कोरोना काल के कारण इस वर्ष साधारण स्तर पर ही सम्मेलन का अायोजन किया गया। बावजूद विभिन्न सत्रों के दो सौ से अधिक छात्र-छात्राओं ने इस मौके पर अपने स्कूलिंग से लेकर वर्तमान प्रोफेशनल लाइफ का अनुभव साझा किया। आपस में परिचय किया एवं वर्तमान के छात्र-छात्राओं को हिम्मत से सभी संघर्षों का सामना करने की नसीहत दी। कहा कि दिनों-दिन दुनिया प्रतियोगात्मक हो रहा है। इसमें हमें ज्ञान व अनुभव के सहारे ही जीवन में सफलता के लिए संघर्ष करना पड़ता है।

1967 में पास हुए आदित्य झा कनाडा में हो गए शिफ्ट, मिले तो हुई यादें ताजा

रेलवे के संयुक्त सचिव आलोक वत्स ने कहा कि हमें विद्यालय में ही विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों के माध्यम से ज्ञान व संघर्ष की दीक्षा मिल जाती है। इसके कारण ही वर्तमान में देश ही नहीं विदेशों में भी केवीजे के छात्र अपनी पहचान बना रहे हैं। कनाडा से पहुंचे आदित्य झा ने कहा कि वे 1967 में विद्यालय से पास आउट हुए थे। वे कनाडा में सिफ्ट हो गए एवं अपना वहां जीवन बिताया है, लेकिन सदैव ही विद्यालय की यादे सताती रही है। जिसे यहां पहुंचकर ताजगी मिली है। मित्रों से मुलाकात हुआ। दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के प्रो. हरेंद्र कुमार सिंह व प्रो. अनिता सिंह ने कहा कि वे 1980 में यहां से पास आउट हुए थे। इसके बाद इस सम्मेलन में ही पुन: यहां पहुंच सके हैं।

