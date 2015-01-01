पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चहल-पहल कम:चुनाव के नतीजे को लेकर शहर से लेकर गांव तक चहल-पहल कम

सीतामढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे आने से मंगलवार को शहरों में लोगों का चहल-पहल काफी कम देखी गयी है। शहर के विभिन्न चौक-चौराहों पर कई दुकानें बंद मिली। जबकि कई दुकानों में टीवी के समाने में बैठकर दुकानदार चुनाव के रुझान देखने में लगे हुए थे। हालांकि शहर में लोगों का आवागमन कम होने के कारण दुकानों में आम दिनों की अपेक्षा काफी कम भीड़ देखा गया। हालांकि आगामी पर्व-त्यौहार होने के बावजूद भी लोगों का आवागमन कम था।  जबकि शहर के भीड़-भाड़ इलाकों में आज दिन दिन राहगीर कम थे। शहर के मेहसौल चौक, किरण चौक, शंकर चौक, मेन रोड, जानकी स्थान, मुरलिया चक सहित अन्य स्थानों पर लोगों का चहल-पहल कम था। जबकि अन्य दिनों में उक्त चौक-चौराहों पर सुबह से लेकर शाम तक जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न होती रहती है। कपड़ा व्यवसायी राजेश सुंदरका ने बताया कि दिपावली व छठ पर्व को लेकर गत एक सप्ताह से बाजारों में काफी भीड़ रहती है। लेकिन, आज चुनाव के नतीजों अाने के कारण बाजारों में सुबह से लोगों का आवागमन कम था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें