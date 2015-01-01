पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नप की लापरवाही:डस्टबिन के अभाव में सड़क पर फेंका जा रहा कचरा, कई जगह खुले में पड़ी हैं कचरा पेटियां

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • नगर परिषद के पास संसाधनाें की नहीं है कमी, लापरवाही के कारण बनी हुई है समस्या

शहर में कचरा पेटी का अभाव देखा जा रहा है। इस कारण लोग सड़क किनारे कचरा फेंकने को मजबूर हैं। इससे सड़क पर गंदगी और बदबू फैल रहा है। नप प्रशासन द्वारा एक वर्ष पूर्व विभिन्न चौक-चौराहों पर कचरा पेटी रखा गया था। स्थानीय लोग कचरा फेंकने के लिए कचरा पेटी का इस्तेमाल करते थे। इससे सड़क किनारे कचरा नहीं फैलता था। लेकिन, नप द्वारा समय-समय पर इसका रख-रखाव नहीं किया गया, इससे विभिन्न चौक-चौराहों पर रखा कचरा पेटी की हालत खराब होती गई। अब यह आलम है कि सभी कचरा पेटी या तो टूट चुके हैं या फिर अपनी जगह से गायब है। कचरा पेटी के अभाव में लोग सड़क किनारे कचरा फेंकने को मजबूर है, जिससे शहर में गंदगी और बदबू फैल रही है। साथ ही इससे आसपास के लोगों में बीमारी फेलने का खतरा मंडराता रहता है।
इस्तेमाल नहीं होने से दर्जनों कचरा पेटियां हो रहीं बर्बाद
ऐसा नहीं है कि नगर परिषद के पास कचरा पेटियों का अभाव है। नप कार्यालय परिसर में खुले में दर्जनों कचरा पेटियां इसी तरह पड़ा हुआ है। इस्तेमाल नहीं होने से सभी पेटियां बर्बाद होने लगा है। वहीं, शहर के चौक-चौराहों पर इसका घोर अभाव देख जा रहा है। यह परिस्थिति नप अधिकारियों की लापरवाही को दर्शाता है। धूप व बरसात को झेल रहा कचरा पेटी लोगों के इस्तेमाल में नहीं आने से खराब हो रहा है।

मंगलवार को इन जगहों पर फैला दिखा कचरा
मंगलवार को शहर के विभिन्न चौक-चौराहों पर कचरा फैला दिखा। इसमें हॉस्पीटल रोड के पानी टंकी के समीप, महिला थाना के सामने, सदर अस्पताल के सामने, गणेश पेट्रोल पंप के सामने, प्रभास पेट्रोल पंप के समीप, महंथ साह चौक, बड़ी बाजार व गुदरी रोड शामिल है। स्थानीय व्यवसायी चुनचुन कुमार, मिहिर जयसवाल, रोहित सिंह, सुमन कुमार आदि ने बताया कि नप सफाई कर्मी प्रतिदिन कचरा का उठाव नहीं करते है। वहीं, कचरा पेटियों को उपद्रवियों ने आग के हवाले कर दिया। इससे लोगों को मजबूरन सड़क किनारे कचरा फेंकना पड़ता है।

लॉकडाउन के पूर्व नप प्रशासन द्वारा प्रत्येक चौक-चौराहों पर कचरा पेटी रखा गया था। जहां कचरा पेटियां टूटा है, जल्द उसे बदलकर नया कचरा पेटी रखने का कार्य किया जाएगा। आमलोगों से अपील है कि कचरा पेटियों में ही कचरा रखें। अन्यत्र नहीं फेंके।
- अजित कुमार शर्मा, नप, ईओ

