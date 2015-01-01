पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सदर अस्पताल से डॉक्टर गायब:होमगार्ड के समादेष्टा को फटकार, दो होटल सील किए गए, शराब पीते दो गिरफ्तार

सीतामढ़ी2 दिन पहले
  • सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर शनिवार देर रात होटलों, ढाबों, सदर अस्पताल और अन्य सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर छापेमारी की गई

शनिवार की देर रात तक डीएम अभिलाषा कुमार शर्मा व एसपी अनिल कुमार ने संयुक्त रूप से अभियान चलाकर सघन छापेमारी शुरू की। इस अभियान में शहर के होटलों, ढाबों, सदर अस्पताल एवं अन्य सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर छापेमारी की गई। रात के 11 बज रहे थे। सदर अस्पताल में डीएम व एसपी अधिकारियों की टीम के साथ पहुंचे। इमरजेंसी वार्ड में सर्पदंश से आक्रांत तीन लोग डॉक्टर का इंतजार कर रहे थे। डीएम ने आक्रांत लोगों से बातचीत की और डॉक्टर के नहीं आने की शिकायत की।

डीएम के आने की सूचना पर डॉक्टर निकले तो उन्हें फटकार लगाई। डीएम ने डॉक्टर से कहा आप यहां कब से ड्यूटी पर है- जवाब मिला शाम से ही है। फिर कहा- इमरजेंसी में मरीज है उसे क्यों नहीं देखा। फिर डॉक्टर इमरजेंसी वार्ड में जाकर सर्पदंश से आक्रांत लोगों का इलाज शुरू किया। वहीं महिला डॉक्टर दीपा सिंह गायब थी। इस पर डीएम ने कड़ी नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए सिविल सर्जन को कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया।

सदर अस्पताल में सुरक्षा के रूप में तैनात होमगार्ड के जवान की स्थिति को देख डीएम ने नाराजगी व्यक्त की। डीएम ने होमगार्ड के जवान को फोन से तुरंत सदर अस्पताल बुलाया। आते ही कड़ी फटकार लगाई। कहा जो जवान सही से खड़ा नहीं हो रहे हैं, वे सुरक्षा ड्यूटी कैसे करेंगे। उन्होंने कड़ी चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि हर हाल में सदर अस्पताल में बेहतर जवान को ड्यूटी में लगाएं।

प्रसूता से बात कर दिए स्वस्थ रहने के टिप्स

प्रसूति वार्ड में जाकर जच्चा-बच्चा के लिए उपलब्ध स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं को देखा तथा प्रसूता से बात कर उन्हेें अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए कई टिप्स भी दिए। उन्होंने उपस्थित स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक को सभी आने वाले मरीजो को सहजता एवं संवेदनशीलता के साथ सुविधाएं को उपलब्ध करवाने का निर्देश दिया। इसके साथ ही अस्पताल प्रबंधक सहित उपाधीक्षक एवं डीपीएम से स्पष्टीकरण पूछने का निर्देश दिया। मौके पर एसपी अनिल कुमार,डीडीसी तरनजोत सिंह,एडीएम मुकेश कुमार,एडीएम विभागीय जाँच, डीपीआरओ परिमल कुमार सहित कई पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

नगर थाना के कृष्णानगर का अनिल और नैनीताल का तरुण शराब पीते पकड़े गए

डीएम का काफिला अब स्टेशन रोड की ओर निकला। स्टेशन रोड स्थित त्रिमूर्ति होटल में दो लोग शराब पीते पकड़े गए। ब्रेथ एनालाइजर से जांच की गई तो अल्कोहल की मात्रा पाई गई। इस पर दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया।

इसमें उत्तराखंड के नैनीताल निवासी तरुण पांडेय व नगर थाना के कृष्णानगर निवासी अनिल कुमार शामिल है। होटल से भारी मात्रा में शराब की खाली बोतलें बरामद की गई। डीएम के निर्देश पर त्रिमूर्ति होटल काे बंद कराया गया। इसके बाद स्टेशन रोड स्थित दुकानाें में छापेमारी की गई। बिहार मीट पराठा हाउस में शराब की बाेतल मिलने के बाद सील करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

विधि व्यवस्था को लेकर सघन छापेमारी अभियान शुरू किया गया है। शहर से लेकर एनएच तक होटलों व लाइन होटलों की तलाशी ली गई है। अधिकारियों द्वारा बाइक से लेकर ट्रकों तक की सघन तलाशी ली गई। इस दौरान पकड़े गए लोगों पर कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। जिन होटलों से शराब पकड़े गए उसे सील कर दिया गया है। इसके साथ संबंधित थानाध्यक्षों पर भी कार्रवाई होगी।
अभिलाषा कुमारी शर्मा, सीतामढ़ी

