पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सम्मान:सफाईकर्मी समाज के सम्मानित व्यक्ति इनके सम्मान से बेहतर होगा समाज: विमला

सीतामढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुख्यालय डुमरा स्थित नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष विमला सिन्हा के आवास पर वितरण समारोह आयोजित की गई। इस अवसर पर नगर पंचायत डुमरा में कार्यरत सफाईकर्मियों के बीच अंगवस्त्र का वितरण किया गया। अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि सफाईकर्मी समाज के सम्मानित व्यक्ति होते है। इनके कंधो पर नगर व वार्ड के साफ-सफाई की जिम्मेवारी होती है। लोक आस्था का पर्व छठ व्रत करने वाले सफाईकर्मियों के बीच कपड़े का वितरण किया गया है। कहा कि इन सफाईकर्मियों को सम्मानित किए जाने से बेहतर समाज का निर्माण किया जा सकता है। अंगवस्त्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया है। आगे भी इसी तरह इन्हें सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें