आयाेजन:संस्थागत प्रसव कराने पर मिलता है प्रोत्साहन राशि

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • सीएचसी में विशेष स्वास्थ्य शिविर का आयाेजन

समुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में विशेष स्वास्थ्य शिविर का आयोजन प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. जी हैदर की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इस अवसर पर गर्भवती महिलाओं काे प्रसव पूर्व जांच व संस्थागत प्रसव के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। बताया कि संस्थागत प्रसव के दौरान जन्म के समय सभी आवश्यक टीके बच्चों को नि:शुल्क व समय से लगाये जाते हैं। शिविर में मौजूद पीरामल फाउंडेशन के बीटीओ सुधीर कुमार राय ने कहा कि संस्थागत प्रसव कराने पर 1400 रुपए की प्रोत्साहन राशि सीधे लाभार्थियों के खाते में भेजे जाते है। संस्थागत प्रसव प्रशिक्षित डॉक्टर व जीएनएम के देखरेख में करायी जाती है। बीटीओ ने कहा कि प्रसव के दौरान एम्बुलेंस सेवा मुफ्त में उपलब्ध कराया जाता है।

साथ ही नवजात शिशु को ऑक्सीजन व वार्मर की सुविधा भी उपलब्ध कराई जाती है। संस्थागत प्रसव कराने पर जन्म प्रमाण पत्र अस्पताल द्वारा उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। वहीं बीसीएम पंकज कुमार ने कहा कि शिविर में कुल 203 लोगों का जांच किया गया है। जिसमें 103 गर्भवती महिलाओं का एएनसी जांच, समान्य महिला 22 व समान्य पुरुष 78 शामिल है। मौके पर बीसीएम पंकज कुमार, बीटीओ सुधीर कुमार राय, लैब टेक्नीशियन संजीत कुमार, एसटीएस रंजीत कुमार, एएनएम मालती कुमारी, लिपिक रामनरेश शर्मा, इंदु कुमारी, रीना देवी, लतिफन खातून, जन प्रतिनिधि सिया राम सिंह, गार्ड नरेंद्र कुमार, अदिथि से दिव्या सिंह, डीआरपी, सुमित कुमार झा, सीएलडब्लू, सुनीता देवी सीएलडब्लू , देवेन्द्र पासवान जेड एस सहित कई अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

