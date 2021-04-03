पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:सरकारी अस्पतालों में 10 फरवरी तक कैंसर की खोज और बचाव के बारे में लोगों को दी जाएगी जानकारी

सीतामढ़ी
  • विश्व कैंसर दिवस के अवसर पर जिले भर के अस्पताल में जागरुकता रैली सह शिविर का किया गया आयोजन

विश्व कैंसर दिवस के अवसर पर गुरुवार को सदर अस्पताल परिसर में जागरूकता रैली सह शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर सिविल सर्जन डॉ. राकेश चन्द्र सहाय वर्मा, एसीएमओ डॉ. सुरेन्द्र कुमार चौधरी एवं गैर संचारी रोग पदाधिकारी डाॅ. सुनिल कुमार सिन्हा ने संयुक्त रूप से मिलकर उपस्थित स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को कैंसर रोग के बारे में जानकारी दी। इस दौरान जागरूकता रैली अस्पताल परिसर में भ्रमण कर अस्पताल में आने-वाले मरीजों को जागरूक किया। साथ ही तम्बाकू छोड़ने की अपील की गई।

डॉ. सुनील ने बताया कि आज से आगामी 10 फरवरी तक जिले के सदर अस्पताल, अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल, रेफरल अस्पताल, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र एवं हेल्थ एंड वैलनेस सेंटर पर निशुल्क कैंसर रोग परामर्श शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसके तहत शिविर में आने वाले मरीजों में कैंसर रोग की खोज एवं बचाव के बारे जानकारी दी जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि विश्व कैंसर दिवस दुनिया भर में कैंसर के वैश्विक प्रभाव के बारे में जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए हर साल 4 फरवरी को मनाया जाता है। क्योंकि दुनिया भर में इसी बीमारी से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत होती है। ऐसे में इस बीमारी से बचाव को लेकर जागरूक करने के उद्देश्य से विश्व कैंसर दिवस मनाया जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि कैंसर बीमारी से बचाव को लेकर लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए शहर के 10 प्रमुख स्थानों पर बैनर व पोस्टर लगाया गया। ताकि लोग कैंसर बीमारी को समझें। साथ ही इससे बचाव करें।

अस्पताल में आने-वाले मरीजों को जागरूक किया, साथ ही तम्बाकू छोड़ने की अपील भी की गई

सदर अस्पताल में कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति
डॉ. सुनील ने बताया कि कैंसर बीमारी को लेकर लगाए गए शिविर के सफल संचालन को लेकर सदर अस्पताल में कर्मियों को प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। इस दौरान अस्पताल स्थित ओपीडी के रूम नं. 9 में पुरुष, रूम नं. 4 में स्त्री एवं रूम नं. 17 में डेंटल मरीजों काे जांच किया जाएगा। इस दौरान तीनों रूम में कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। इसके अतिरिक्त एक समान्य शिविर की व्यवस्था की गई है। समारोह के बाद कर्मियों को अल्पहार की व्यवस्था की गई थी। मौके पर समरेन्द्र कुमार, सुरेन्द्र कुमार, मनोज कुमार, डॉ. संगीता झा, रामप्रीत महतो, संतोष कुमार, मनोज कुमार, राजीव कुमार, रमन कुमार, गोविंद शर्मा, कुमकुम सिस्टर, ज्योति कुमारी, शिखा कुमारी, रंजन मिश्रा, अनिल कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

पिपराही में नि:शुल्क कैंसर परामर्श शिविर आयोजित
पिपराही|प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र परिसर में प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. रामाशंकर साह की अध्यक्षता में नि:शुल्क कैंसर रोग परामर्श शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर आयोजित नि:शुल्क जांच एवं परामर्श शिविर में 20 लोगों की जांच की गई। इस अवसर पर डॉ. पूनम ने लोगों को कैंसर के प्रमुख लक्षणों के बारे में बताया। मुंह के अंदर बाहर फोदा, जख्म का नहीं भरना, बलगम, पेशाब या योनी मार्ग से खून आना, चमड़े पर तिल या गांठ के आकार में वृद्धि होना, मुंह के अंदर जीभ पर सफेद पड़ना आदि लक्षण दिखे तो तुरंत जांच कराना चाहिए। मौके पर प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. रमाशंकर साह, केयर इंडिया के प्रखंड प्रबंधक संदीप वर्मा, डॉ. पूनम कुमारी, एजाजुल हक, पिंटू कुमार आदि स्वास्थ्य कर्मी मौजूद थे।

