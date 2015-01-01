पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:कोविड हेल्थ केयर सेंटर की सफाई व दवा उपलब्ध कराने का दिया निर्देश

सीतामढ़ी6 घंटे पहले
  • संक्रमण बढ़ता देख नोडल पदाधिकारी ने कोविड सेंटर का किया निरीक्षण

अन्य राज्यों में कोविड-19 के बढ़ते मरीजों को देखते हुए कोविड-19 के नोडल पदाधिकारी डाॅ. रवीन्द्र कुमार यादव ने मंगलवार को शहर के कोविड हेल्थ केयर सेंटर का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान वहां के प्रभारी डाॅ. मनोज कुमार को अद्यतन ड्यूटी रोस्टर लगाने, आक्सीजन, सभी दवाओं की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करने, सभी वार्डों की सफाई और सैनिटाइजेशन, ए म्बुलेंस की उपलब्धता, आवश्यक जांच आदि सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। साथ ही बढ़ते हुए ठंड के मद्देनजर मरीजों के लिए कम्बल की व्यवस्था के लिए सिविल सर्जन स्टोर से मांग करने की सलाह दी है।

डॉ. श्री यादव ने कहा कि एक ओर जहां जिले के सभी अस्पतालों में कोविड-19 के मरीजों की जांच अनिवार्य कर दी है, तो वहीं कोविड-19 के मरीजों के बढ़ने की संभावना को देखते हुए जिला स्तर पर कोविड हेल्थ केयर सेंटर के स्वास्थ्य पदाधिकारियों को भी मुस्तैदी से तैयार रहने के लिए कहा गया है। ताकि मरीजों के इलाज में कोई ढ़िलाई ना हो सके। इसके बाद श्री यादव ने परिसर मे कार्यरत झाडूकश द्वारा मस्क नहीं लगाने पर फटकार लगाते हुए प्रभारी से अस्पताल परिसर में मास्क लगाने की अनिवार्यता सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। साथ ही मरीजों के भोजन की गुणवत्ता एवं समय पर भी ध्यान रखने को कहा गया। कहा कि उक्त सेंटर में 200 मरीजों के इलाज की व्यवस्था है। इसमे 50 ऑक्सीजन सुविधापूर्ण बेड हैं। अभी वहां मात्र 2 मरीज ईलाजरत हैं।

