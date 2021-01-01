पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयंती:समाज के पिछड़े और शाेषित तबके के लोगों को सम्मान दिलाने के लिए जगदेव बाबू ने आजीवन संघर्ष किया

सीतामढ़ी5 घंटे पहले
  • शहर से लेकर गांव तक जगह-जगह विभिन्न संघ व संगठन कार्यालय में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर दी गई श्रद्धांजलि

बिहार लेनिन अमर शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती पर शहर से लेकर गांव तक जगह-जगह राजनैतिक और गैर राजनैतिक संगठनों ने कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर श्रद्धा-सुमन अर्पित किया। इस क्रम में जिला रालोसपा के अध्यक्ष राम लक्ष्मण सिंह कुशवाहा की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को डुमरा स्थित अंबेडकर स्थल पर श्रद्धांजलि सभा का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान उपस्थित लोगों ने जगदेव प्रसाद के तैल्य चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी। वहीं, जिला प्रभारी रामपुकार सिन्हा ने कहा कि पार्टी द्वारा 28 फरवरी तक जिले के 17 प्रखंडों में 500 से अधिक किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

इसके जरिए केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लाए गए कृषि कानून का सच किसानों तक पहुंचाया जाएगा। किसानों को चौपाल के माध्यम से जागरूक करना ही किसान नेता जगदेव प्रसाद को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी। श्रद्धांजलि सभा के बाद पार्टी नेता व कार्यकर्ताओं ने रैली निकालकर केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानून के प्रति विरोध जताया। मौके पर कार्यकारी जिलाध्यक्ष प्रो. सुभाष चंद्र सिंह, ओमप्रकाश, पवन कुमार सिंह, उदय कुमार कुशवाहा, राजेश कुमार आदि लोग मौजूद थे।
समाज के पिछड़े और शाेषित तबके के मसीहा थे जगदेव बाबू | सीतामढ़ी| विधान पार्षद रामेश्वर महतो की अध्यक्षता में अमर शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती समाराेह मनायी गयी। इस दौरान विधान पार्षद श्री महतो ने कहा कि जगदेव बाबू समाज के पिछड़े और शाेषित तबके के मसीहा थे। उन्होंने आजीवन दबे-कुचले तबके को सम्मान दिलाने के लिए संघर्ष किया। उनके योगदान को कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। समानता और सम्मान के लिए उनके द्वारा बताया गया मार्ग आज भी प्रासंगिक है।
हिलोरवा गांव में मनाई गई जयंती समारोह | प्रखंड क्षेत्र के हिलोरवा गांव में भाजपा नेता राम आधार महतो के नेतृत्व में अमर शहीद जगदेव बाबू की जयंती समारोह मनाई गई। इस दौरान उपस्थित लोगों ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए उनके संघर्षों को याद किया। वहीं, पिछड़े समाज को आगे बढ़ाने में उनके योगदान पर प्रकाश डाला। मौके पर रामपुकार महतो, रामबली ठाकुर, रामचंद्र महतो, शंभू चौधरी, भोला महतो, विनोद भंडारी, हरि साह आदि लोग मौजूद थे।

जाति, धर्म से हटकर कमजोर वर्ग के लोगों के लिए किया था आंदोलन: जदयू
जिला जदयू के रघुनाथपुरी स्थित पार्टी कार्यालय में जिलाध्यक्ष सत्येंद्र सिंह कुशवाहा की अध्यक्षता में अमर शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती समाराेह मनायी गयी। जगदेव प्रसाद के तैल्य चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर कार्यक्रम की शुरूआत की गयी। इस दौरान जिलाध्यक्ष श्री कुशवाहा ने कहा कि जगदेव बाबू आजीवन समाज के अंतिम व्यक्ति की सेवा करते-करते शहीद हो गए। उनका नारा “सौ में नब्बे शोषित है, नब्बे भाग हमारा है’’ आज भी प्रासंगिक है। उनके बताये गये मार्ग पर चलकर देश-प्रदेश की गरिमा को अक्षुण्ण रखा जा सकता है। मौके पर जदयू नेता नागेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह, पुर्णेंद्र कुशवाहा, सुजित सिंह, नवीन पटेल, अमित सहाय, हरिकिशोर सिंह, अमित सहाय, सुबोध कुमार आदि लोग मौजूद थे।

सामाजिक असमानता के विरुद्ध जगदेव बाबू का आंदोलन अविस्मरणीय : युवा परिषद
विश्व युवा परिषद के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मुकेश यादव की अध्यक्षता में जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती मनाई गई। इस दौरान उपस्थित लोगों ने जगदेव प्रसाद के तैल्य चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी। वहीं, उनके द्वारा किये गये कार्यों पर विचार-विमर्श किया गया। श्री यादव ने कहा कि सामाजिक असामनता के विरुद्ध जगदेव बाबू द्वारा चलाया गया आंदोलन अविस्मरणीय है। बिहार के विभिन्न गांव में घूम-घूमकर समान शिक्षा बहाली के लिए अलख जगाया था। जहानाबाद जिले के कुर्था गांव में पुलिस की गोली लगने से उनकी मृत्यु हो गई। मौके पर कार्यकारी राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मनीष पासवान आदि लोग मौजूद थे।

