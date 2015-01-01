पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तब्दील:कुअमा का उपस्वास्थ्य केन्द्र खंडहर में तब्दील

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • डॉक्टर व एएनएम के नहीं आने से केंद्र में अतिक्रमण

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के कुअमा में लाखों की लागत से बना उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र की स्थिति बदतर हो गयी है। कई वर्षों से उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र खंडहर का रूप ले लिया है। अब स्थिति ऐसा है कि उक्त स्वस्थ्य केन्द्र मवेशियों एवं शराबियों का अड्डा बनकर रह गया है। ज्ञात हो कि उक्त केन्द्र करीब 5 से 7 कट्ठा के जमीन पर बना है। लेकिन, केन्द्र में डॉक्टर व एएनएम की उपस्थित नहीं होने के कारण धीरे-धीरे ग्रामीण मवेशी बांधने के नाम पर कब्जा कर रहे है। जबकि भवन के अंदर ग्रामीण अपना मवेशी बांधते है। साथ ही कुछ लोग जमीन पर बालू गिराकर कब्जा करने की कोशिश में लगे हुए है। उक्त केन्द्र संचालित नहीं होने के कारण लोगों को छोटी-छोटी बीमारियाें में पिपराही पीएचसी व शिवहर सदर अस्पताल का चक्कर लगाना पड़ता है। स्थापना के कुछ दिन बाद ही स्थिति हो गयी बदहाल : बारिश व बाढ़ के माैसम में सड़कों पर जलजमाव होने के कारण लोगों का आवागमन अवरुद्ध हो जाता है। ऐसी स्थिति में ग्रामीणों को झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों से ही इलाज करवाना पड़ता है। कुअमा पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया संजय कुमार वर्मा उर्फ डब्बू ने बताया 1995 में तत्कालीन शिवहर के विधायक बिहार के मंत्री रघुनाथ झा के प्रयास के बाद यहां उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का निर्माण कराया गया था। निर्माण के कुछ दिनों तक डॉक्टर यहां बैठे थे। साथ ही एएनएम की बहाली भी हुई थी। कुछ दिनों के बाद से ही डॉक्टर एवं एएनएम यहां से चली गयी है।

