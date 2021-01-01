पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदहाली:नल-जल, वेंडिंग जोन सहित नप की कई योजना अधूरी पड़ी है

सीतामढ़ी5 घंटे पहले
  • सार्वजनिक पार्किंग व सार्वजनिक यूरिनल-शौचालय नहीं रहने एवं गलियों व सड़कों पर अंधेरा रहने से परेशानी

शहर में रहने वाले लोगों से कई प्रकार के टैक्स की वसूली इसलिए की जाती है, ताकि उन्हें शहरों वाली सुविधाएं प्रदान की जा सकें। शहरवासी टैक्स भी अदा करते है। करीब दस हजार मकान हाेल्डर एवं हजारों व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठान वर्षो से नप को टैक्स देते आए है। लेकिन, आजतक शहरवासियों को शहर वाली कोई सुविधा नहीं मिली। शहर के प्रमुख समस्याओं में प्रतिदिन लगने वाला जाम, जहां-तहां फैली गंदगी, ध्वस्त सड़कें, सार्वजनिक पार्किंग की व्यवस्था न होना, सार्वजनिक शौचालय की कमी और यूरिनल की व्यवस्था नहीं होना शामिल है। शहर के गलियों व सड़कों पर अंधेरा रहना, वेंडिंग जोन के अभाव में फुटपाथियों द्वारा मीना बाजार सजाना, जलनिकासी की संपूर्ण व्यवस्था में कमी से शहरवासी जूझ रहे है। उक्त सभी समस्या है कि समाप्त होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा।

अधर में लटकी है मॉडल कचरा प्रबंधंन यूनिट
शहर के सड़कों पर जहां-तहां फैली गंदगी से लोगों का चलना दुश्वार रहता है। शहर की खाली पड़ी जमीनों पर तो कचरा डंपिंग स्पॉट बना दिया गया है। इससे निजात के लिए और शहरवासियों की सुविधा के लिए नप ने रीगा प्रखंड के खैरवी गांव से तीन किलोमीटर दूर चौड़ में मॉडल कचरा प्रबंधंन यूनिट बनाने का फैसला लिया था। पांच बीघा जमीन (चार एकड़) पर शेड भी बनाया गया। लेकिन, पिछले 9 माह से काम अधूरा पड़ा है। ट्रांस्फार्मर और मशीन नहीं लगने से योजना पर काम नहीं हो पा रहा। इससे शहर को स्वच्छ बनाये रखने का सपना भी अधूरा पड़ा है।

नल-जल योजना पड़ी है आधा-अधूरी
शहरवासियों को नल से जल की आपूर्ति की जा सकें, इसके लिए नप द्वारा पांच वर्ष पूर्व योजना बनायी गई थी। लेकिन, जिस कंपनी को काम पूरा करने की जिम्मेवारी सौंपी गई। वह चार स्थानों पर जल मीनार और पाइप बिछाकर अचानक गायब हो गई। जिसके बाद अन्य संवेदक को काम पूरा करने को कहा गया। लेकिन, दूसरे संवेदक द्वारा भी अब तक काम पूरा नहीं हो सका है।

नहीं हो सका वेंडिंग जोन का निर्माण
शहर की सबसे बड़ी परेशानी प्रतिदिन लगने वाला जाम है। जाम लगने का मुख्य कारण सड़क किनारे फूटपाथियों द्वारा बेतरतीब तरीके से मीना बाजार सजाना है। नप द्वारा तीन वर्ष पूर्व 14 स्थानों पर वेंडिंग जोन निर्माण कराकर फूटपाथियों को वहां शिफ्ट करने की योजना बनाई गई थी। नप अधिकारी इसमें से तीन स्थानों पर वेंडिंग जोन की टेंडर हो जाने की बात भी करते आए है। लेकिन, हालत यह है कि एक भी जगह वेंडिंग जोन नहीं बना है और न फूटपाथियों का वहां शिफ्ट कराया जा रहा है।

नल-जल योजना बिहार जल बोर्ड के अधीन है। तीन स्थानों पर वेंडिंग जोन जल्द शुरू किया जाएगा। कोरोना महामारी के कारण काम नहीं हो पा रहा था। कचरा प्रबंधंन यूनिट का 50 फीसदी काम हो चुका है। उक्त योजनाओं पर तेजी से काम किया जाएगा।
- अजित कुमार शर्मा, प्रभारी कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी, नगर परिषद सीतामढ़ी।

