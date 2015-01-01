पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवजात की स्थिति सामान्य:जुड़वा बच्चे को जन्म देने के बाद मां की हुई मौत

सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
सदर अस्पताल के प्रसव वार्ड में शुक्रवार की अहले सुबह जुड़वा बच्चा होने के बाद महिला की तबीयत खराब हाेने के कारण उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान बाजपट्टी प्रखंड के बसहा गांव निवासी अरविंद्र मलिक की 25 वर्षीय पत्नी सुनीता देवी के रूप में की गई है। परिजनों ने बिना पोस्टमार्टम कराए ही शव को अपने घर ले गये। वहीं गांव में महिला के शव का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। मृतका के ससुर दुखा मलिक ने कहा कि उसकी बहू को प्रसव होने वाला था।

जिसको लेकर वह गत बुधवार को स्थानीय पीएचसी में भर्ती कराया था। यहां महिला की स्थिति बिगड़ने पर डॉक्टरों ने उसे सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। यहां गत गुरुवार की दोपहर डॉ. रीता महतो के द्वारा महिला का ऑपरेशन किया गया। इस दौरान महिला को एक बेटा व एक बेटी जन्म लिया। दोनों बच्चे की स्थिति गंभीर होने के कारण उसे एएसएनसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया। यहां दोनों बच्चा की स्थिति सामान्य है। वहीं ऑपरेशन के बाद महिला को वार्ड में भर्ती कराया गया।

