कोइली गोट गांव का मामला:बेटी के अपहरण का विराेध करने पर मां की तलवार से गला काट कर हत्या

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जमीन विवाद में हुई थी मारपीट, केस उठाने को लेकर बढ़ा मामला

थाना क्षेत्र की रुपौली रुपहरा पंचायत के कोइली गोट गांव में गुरुवार की दाेपहर नाबालिग बेटी का अपहरण किए जाने का विराेध करने पर दाे बाइक सवार 6 अपराधियाें ने तलवार से प्रहार कर एक महिला का गर्दन काटकर सिर धड़ से अलग कर दिया। घटनास्थल पर ही महिला की मौत हो गई। महिला की पहचान कोइली गांव निवासी रामवृक्ष शर्मा की 35 वर्षीय पत्नी प्ररेणा देवी के रूप में की गई है। घटना के बाद सभी अपराधी भाग निकले। सूचना मिलने पर थानाध्यक्ष पंकज कुमार व एसआई जयप्रकाश शर्मा दल-बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।

मृतका के पुत्र नीतेश कुमार ने बताया कि गांव के ही चचेरे भाई सुरेंद्र शर्मा व उसके पुत्र राजू कुमार के साथ गत साल 2019 में जमीन के विवाद काे लेकर अाराेपियाें ने उसके साथ गाली-गलाैज करते हुए मारपीट की घटना काे अंजाम दिया था। पीड़ित ने थाने में मारपीट का मामला दर्ज करवाया था। इसके बाद से आराेपिी बार-बार गाली-गलाैज व मारपीट की घटना काे अंजाम देता रहा। कई बार पुलिस काे इस घटना की सूचना दी गयी। लेकिन, पुलिस ने इस दिशा में काेई कार्रवाई नहीं की।

एक माह पूर्व अपराधियाें ने नाबालिग पुत्री का किया था अपहरण

बार-बार केस वापस लेने का दबाव बनाया जा रहा था

आराेपियाें द्वारा बार-बार केस वापस लेने का दबाव बनाया जा रहा था। विराेध करने पर गत 19 सितंबर काे अाराेपी राजू कुमार ने अपने सहयाेगियाें के साथ मिलकर उसकी बहन का अपहरण कर लिया था।

दूसरी बार बेटी का अपहरण करने पहुंचे थे सभी आराेपी

दूसरी बार गुरुवार की दाेपहर आराेपियों ने अपने सहयाेगी के साथ दो बाइक पर आया व बेटी का अपहरण करने की कोशिश कर रहा था। मां ने उसे देख लिया। छूड़ाने का प्रयास करने के दौरान हमला कर दिया।

पूर्व में थाने में आराेपियाें के खिलाफ दाे मामला दर्ज है। जिसके आलाेक में आराेपी लगातार घर से फरार चल रहा था। पुलिस घटना के सभी बिन्दुओं पर जांच कर रही है। जल्द ही सभी आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।
पंकज कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष, बथनाहा।

