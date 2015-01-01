पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चार घंटे तक किया जाम:नंदवारा के सुबोध को मतदान पर चर्चा को लेकर घर से बुलाकर ले गए बदमाश, हत्याकर शव को टाल में छिपाया, विरोध में जाम

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटना को लेकर आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने बैरगनिया-सीतामढ़ी मुख्य सड़क को बांस-बल्ला से घेरकर चार घंटे तक किया जाम

नंदवारा गांव में शुक्रवार की सुबह कुछ बदमाशों ने हथियार से प्रहार कर एक युवक की हत्या कर दी। वहीं साक्ष्य छुपाने की नियत से शव को गांव के ही पोरा के टाल में छिपा दिया। उसकी पहचान नंदवारा गांव के वार्ड एक निवासी स्व. अशर्फी साह के 24 वर्षीय पुत्र सुबोध कुमार के रूप की गई है। घटना को लेकर मृतक के परिजन व आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने बैरगनिया-सीतामढ़ी मुख्य सड़क के मुसाचक पेट्रोल पंप के समीप बांस-बल्ला के सहारे सड़क जाम कर दिया। वहीं सड़क पर टायर जलाकर पुलिस प्रशासन से आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी करने की मांग करने लगे। इस दौरान सड़क के दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई। थानाध्यक्ष अमिता सिंह व सीओ अमित कुमार दल बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।

वहीं मामले की छानबीन कर आक्रोशित लोगों को समझाने का प्रयास किया। आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी करने के आश्वासन मिलने के करीब चार घंटा के बाद आक्रोशित लोग शांत हुए। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भेज दिया। यहां पोस्टमार्टम करने के बाद शव को परिजनों को सौंप दिया। मामले को लेकर उसके डीलर भाई नंदु साह ने थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। इसमें थाना क्षेत्र के मसहा आलम गांव के वार्ड 18 निवासी रामक्षेप साह, राज किशोर साह, भूखु साह, संजीव राम, मुन्ना पंडित, मोहन पंडित, संजीव कुमार सहित 10 लोगों को नामजद आरोपित किया गया है। गुरुवार की रात घर के सभी सदस्य खाना खाकर घर में बैठे हुए थे। इसी बीच उक्त आरोपी पहुंचकर वोटिंग को लेकर बातचीत करने के नाम पर उसके भाई को बुलाकर ले गए थे।

मामले को दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस घटना के सभी बिन्दुओं पर जांच कर रही है। वहीं आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस संभावित ठिकानों पर छापेमारी कर रही है। जल्द ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।
- अमिता सिंह, थानाध्यक्ष, बैरगनिया।

