युवा मतदाताओं ने कहा:शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य व रोजगार जैसी मौलिक सुविधाएं देने वाली सरकार की जरूरत

सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • बेहतर सेवा के लिए लोगों को बड़े शहर की तरफ करना पड़ता है रुख

जिले के आठ विधानसभा क्षेत्र में दूसरें और तीसरे चरण में चुनाव होना है। जैसे-जैसे चुनाव करीब आता जा रहा है, मतदाताओं में इसे लेकर उत्साह भी बढ़ता जा रहा है। सबसे अधिक युवा मतदाताओं के बीच प्रत्याशी व सरकार को लेकर चर्चाओं का बाजार गर्म है। अपने होने वाले विधायक को लेकर गुरुवार को युवा मतदाताओं ने दैनिक भास्कर से संवाद के दौरान अपना विचार व्यक्त किया।

मूलभूत परिवर्तन की जरूरत, जिले में उद्योग के नाम पर एक भी कारखाना नहीं

जिले में शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य व रोजगार जैसी मौलिक सुविधा का अभाव है। बेहतर सेवा पाने के लिए लोगों को बड़े शहरों की तरफ रुख करना पड़ता है। मूलभूत परिवर्तन की जरुरत है। जिले को आधुनिक सुविधाओं से लैश करने वाले प्रत्याशी को वोट देंगे। -प्रिंस सुन्दरका

जिले में उद्योग के नाम पर एक भी कल-कारखाना नहीं है। व्यवसायियों के लिए ऐसा वातावरण बने, जिसमें वें छोटे-छोटे फैक्ट्री या लघु उद्योग लगा सकें। इससे लोगों को रोजगार के लिए दूसरें प्रदेश नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। विकास के लिए काम करने वाला विधायक चुनेंगे। -सौरभ सुमन

राजनीति में नये सोच की जरुरत है। युवाओं को राजनीति में सक्रिय भागीदारी निभानी चाहिए। इससे ही रुढ़ीवादी सोच का अंत हो सकेगा। राजनीति के प्रति लोगों को विश्वास खत्म होता जा रहा है। शिक्षित युवा अपने वोट से नये बिहार का निर्माण करेंगे। -सतीश कुमार

हमारा जिला अबतक पिछड़ा हुआ है। सड़क, बिजली, पानी व रोजगार जैसी मूलभूत सुविधा तक उपलब्ध नहीं है। विस चुनाव के प्रत्याशियों को सभी स्तर पर जांच रहे है। पांच साल जिस प्रत्याशी ने जनता के लिए काम किया है। उन्हें ही वोट देंगे। -संतोष कुमार

