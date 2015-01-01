पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हवन का आयोजन:गोपाष्टमी पर श्रद्धालुओं ने गो माता की पूजा कर की परिक्रमा, भोजन भी कराया

सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • जन साधारण को दर्शन देने के लिए गो माता को नगर परिभ्रमण कराया गया
  • श्री सीतामढ़ी गोशाला परिसर में सादगी से मनाया गया 129वां गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव

शहर के श्री सीतामढ़ी गौशाला परिसर में रविवार को 129वां गोपाष्टमी कार्यक्रम मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर 128 वर्ष पूर्व स्थापित गौशाला को आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया था। पुजारी रामगणेश झा द्वारा गौशाला परिसर में स्थित गोपाल कृष्ण मंदिर में स्थापित कृष्ण-कन्हैया के प्रतिमा को मनोहारी श्रृंगार किया गया। रविवार को अहले सुबह से ही महिला-पुरुष श्रद्धालुओं ने गौ-माता का पूजन कर परिक्रमा किया।

वहीं गौ माता को भोजन कराया। इसके बाद जन साधारण को दर्शन देने के लिए गौ-माता को नगर परिभ्रमण कराया गया। अपराह्न में हवन यज्ञ का आयोजन हुआ, हवन द्वारा वातावरण की शुद्धि और गाय माता को प्रसन्न करने की परंपरा रही है।

पंडित शिवानन्द झा व पंडित राजकुमार ने हवन कराया। वहीं, गोपाष्टमी की संध्या में भजनों की सुर-लहरी का आयोजन हुआ। गायक व कलाकारों द्वारा भगवान गोपाल कृष्ण व गौ माता का लोक संगीत सुनाया गया। उपस्थित लोगों ने मधुर संगीत का श्रवण किया।

128 वर्षों से निरंतर गो माता की सेवा में लगे हैं लोग
गौशाला कार्यसमिति के सदस्य राजेश कुमार सुन्दरका ने बताया कि गाय कलियुग में संजीवनी स्वरूपा है। गाय मानव जीवन में माता की भूमिका का निर्वाह करती है। गाय का दूध अमृत के सामान होता है और मूत्र औषधि का काम करता है। इसलिए लोग पिछले 128 वर्षों से निरंतर गौ माता की सेवा में संलग्न है। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में मंत्री प्रमोद हिसारिया, शिव कुमार प्रसाद, इन्द्रचंद्र शर्मा, जनार्दन भरतिया, पंकज गोयनका, अभिषेक मिश्रा शिशु, दीपक चौमाल, हरिनारायण राय व नागेन्द्र पूर्वे का सहयोग रहा।
मंत्री जीवेश मिश्रा ने पुपरी की गोशाला में पहुंचकर गो माता की पूजा-अर्चना की
स्थानीय श्री चितरंजन गौशाला में गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर रविवार को विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन हुआ। इस दौरान गौशाला परिसर में हनुमान जी का ध्वजारोहण, गौ-माता पूजन, नगर में गौ झांकी भ्रमण एवं सुंदर कांड का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम का विधिवत शुभारंभ वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण के बीच गौ-माता के पूजन के साथ किया गया।

वहीं, कार्यक्रम में बिहार सरकार के मंत्री जीवेश कुमार मिश्रा भी पहुंचे। गौशाला समिति द्वारा श्रम मंत्री का स्वागत किया गया। उन्हें माला पहनाकर अंगवस्त्र भेंट किया गया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि गौ सेवा से बढ़कर कोई सेवा नहीं है। मैं सौभाग्यशाली हूं कि मुझे गौ माता का पूजा करने का मौका मिला। पुपरी से बचपन से ही लगाव रहा है।

प्रारंभिक शिक्षा यहीं से प्राप्त की है। वही, गौशाला समिति ने आमलोगों से गौशाला से गाय को गोद लेकर हर महीने भोजन के लिए दान देने की अपील की। मौके पर अध्यक्ष सह एसडीओ नवीन कुमार, सचिव केदार प्रसाद, पूर्व मुखिया रामस्नेही पाण्डेय, प्रो. राजकुमार जोशी, संजय प्रसाद, रामाशंकर चौधरी, राजकुमार मंडल व मुखिया रामाशंकर साह आदि मौजूद थे।

