वैक्सीनेशन:प्रथम चरण के टीकाकरण के 10वें दिन 1635 कर्मियों ने ली कोरोना वैक्सीन, कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं दिखा

सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • डॉ. पूनम ने टीका लेकर स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को किया प्रेरित, कहा- वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है

कोरोना वैक्सीन के टीकाकरण के प्रथम चरण के 10वें दिन गुरुवार को जिले के 18 केन्द्रों पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग व आईसीडीएम कर्मियों काे टीका दिया गया। इस दौरान सदर अस्पताल में 80, डुमरा पीएचसी में 120, रून्नीसैदपुर पीएचसी में 124, नानपुर पीएचसी में 50, बोखड़ा पीएचसी में 50, बाजपट्टी पीएचसी में 47, पुपरी पीएचसी में 80, चोरौत पीएचसी में 30, सुरसंड पीएचसी में 150, परिहार पीएचसी में 151, सोनबरसा पीएचसी में 100, बथनाहा पीएचसी 113, मेजरगंज रेफरल अस्पताल में 120, सुप्पी पीएचसी में 82, रीगा पीएचसी में 200, बैरगनिया पीएचसी में 90, बेलसंड पीएचसी में 48, परसौनी पीएचसी में 30 कर्मियों को टीका दिया गया।

जिले में 18 केन्द्रों पर सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक किया गया टीकाकरण

जिले में 18 केन्द्रों पर सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक कुल 1635 कर्मियों का टीकाकरण किया गया। जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ. एके झा ने बताया कि कोरोना टीकाकरण के प्रथम चरण में अब तक 7196 कर्मियों को टीका दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक टीकाकरण किए गए कर्मियों में किसी प्रकार की परेशानी होने की शिकायत नहीं मिली है। उन्होंने कर्मियो से निर्भिक होकर टीका लेने की अपील की है। वहीं कोविड सेंटर में कार्यरत डॉ. पूनम कुमारी ने गुरुवार को सुरसंड पीएचसी में टीका लेने के बाद अपनी खुशी जाहिर करते हुए अन्य कर्मियों से टीका लेने की अपील की है। साथ ही कहा कि टीका पूर्ण रूप से सुरक्षित है।

