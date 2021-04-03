पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षा का चौथा दिन:कदाचार के आरोप में एक परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित, 487 थे अनुपस्थित; आज जीव विज्ञान व हिंदी की परीक्षा होगी

सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • रघुनाथ झा महाविद्यालय परीक्षा केंद्र से कदाचार में एक धराया, नोडल पदाधिकारी व डीईओ ने किया निरीक्षण

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा आयोजित इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा जिले के 39 केंद्रों पर चौथे दिन गुरुवार को जारी रही। चौथे दिन कदाचार के आरोप में एक परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित कर दिया गया। जबकि दोनों पालियों में कुल 487 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। प्रथम पाली में 153 व दूसरी पाली में 334 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति के नोडल पदाधिकारी संजीव कुमार मिश्रा सीतामढ़ी पहुंच विभिन्न परीक्षा केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान रघुनाथ झा महाविद्यालय में पहुंचे नोडल पदाधिकारी ने एक परीक्षार्थी को चिट के साथ पकड़ा। जिसे निष्कासित कर दिया गया। वहीं, डीईओ सचिंद्र कुमार एमपी हाई स्कूल, लक्ष्मी हाई स्कूल, मवि नगरपालिका परीक्षा केंद्र पर चल रहे परीक्षा संचालन की गतिविधियों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान केंद्राधीक्षक व वीक्षकों को कई निर्देश दिए।
अरे सोनी, आज तो मेरा परीक्षा बहुत ही अच्छा रहा...
कमला बालिका हाईस्कूल परीक्षा केंद्र से पहली पाली में परीक्षा देकर निकली परीक्षार्थियों के चेहरे पर खुशी थी। सौम्या ने सोनी से कहा- अरे! सोनी आज तो मेरा परीक्षा बहुत ही अच्छा रहा। प्रश्न इतना आसान था कि निर्धारित समय से पहले की सभी प्रश्नों के उतर लिख ली। सोनी ने कहा- हां आज का परीक्षा अन्य दिनों से बेहतर रहा। ट्रांसलेशन और ऑब्जेक्टिव क्वेश्चन को एकदम आसान था। वहीं साधना ने कहा मुझे तो सभी प्रश्न आसान लगा। इतना अासान प्रश्न पूछेगा अंदाजा नहीं था। मैं तो पहले नरभस थी कि तैयारी पूरी नहीं है तो कैसे परीक्षा दूंगी लेकिन प्रश्न देखकर मेरा सभी टेंशन दूर हाे गया।

छात्राओं ने कहा- पहले नर्वस थी कि तैयारी पूरी नहीं है तो कैसे परीक्षा दूंगी, लेकिन प्रश्न देखकर टेंशन दूर हाे गया

वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न अधिक होना छात्रों के हित में

प्लस टू एसबीएलसी उच्च विद्यालय रायपुर के इतिहास विषय के शिक्षक संजीत बैठा ने बताया कि इतिहास विषय के प्रश्न साधारण थे। जिससे परीक्षार्थियों उतर देने में सुविधा हुई। वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्नों की संख्या 100 थी। इसमें 50 प्रश्नों का जबाव देना था। इसी प्रकार लघु व दीर्घ उतरीय प्रश्नों की संख्या 38 थी। इसमें 19 प्रश्नों का जबाव देना था। वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्नों की संख्या अधिक होने से परीक्षार्थियों को उतर देना आसान था।

अंग्रेजी ग्रामर से पूछे गए थे अधिक प्रश्न

प्लस टू हाईस्कूल बैरगनिया के अंग्रेजी विषय के शिक्षक गंभीर कुमार ने बताया कि अंग्रेजी विषय में पूछे गए प्रश्न सभी परीक्षार्थियों के अासान रहे। प्रश्न को देख परीक्षार्थियांे के खुशी देखी गई। वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्नों की संख्या 100 थी, इसमें 50 का उतर देना था। वहीं 60 प्रश्न लघु एवं दीर्घ उतरीय थे। इसमें 50 प्रश्न के उतर देना था। ग्रामर पोरसन से अधिक प्रश्न थे। अंग्रेजी में पत्र व लेख परीक्षार्थियों के लिए बेहतर रहे।

शिवहर में दो परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित, दो केन्द्राधीक्षक समेत 29 वीक्षकों पर डीएम ने लगाया जुर्माना

शिवहर | बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा जिले के सात केंद्रांे पर आयोजित इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के चौथे दिन कदाचार के आरोप में दो परीक्षार्थियों को निष्कासित कर दिया गया। जबकि परीक्षा के दौरान लापरवाही बरते जाने को लेकर डीएम ने दो केंद्राधीक्षक समेत 29 वीक्षकों पर जुर्माना लगाया है। गुरुवार को डीएम सज्जन आर ने विभिन्न परीक्षा केंद्रांे का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान कदाचार के आरोप मे 2 परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित कर दिया। जबकि दो केंद्राधीक्षकों समेत 29 वीक्षकों पर लगाया 2 -2 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया।

विशेष कार्य पदाधिकारी विनीत कुमार ने बताया कि कदाचार मुक्त इंटरमीडिएट के परीक्षा को लेकर जिला प्रशासन की टीम लगी हुई है। इस दौरान आदर्श मध्य विद्यालय शिवहर परीक्षा केंद्र पर प्रतिनियुक्त गृहरक्षक के पास से बात करते हुए मोबाइल फोन बरामद किया गया। उस गृहरक्षक को बदलने एवं केंद्राधीक्षक को 1 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया गया। प्रोजेक्ट बालिका उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय पिपराही परीक्षा केंद्र एवं उत्तर माध्यमिक विद्यालय अम्बाकला परीक्षा केंद्र पर एक-एक परीक्षार्थी से पास से चिट पुर्जा बरामद किया गया है।

दोनों परीक्षार्थियों को कदाचार के आरोप में निष्कासित करते हुए दो 2-2 हजार का अर्थदंड लगाया गया। वहीं परीक्षा के दौरान लापरवाही बरतने को लेकर कलावती जियालाल उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय अंबाकला एवं प्रोजेक्ट बालिका उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय पिपराही के केंद्राधीक्षकों एवं वीक्षकों के रूप में प्रतिनियुक्त शिक्षक शिक्षिकाओं एवं फ्रिक्सिंग के लिए प्रतिनियुक्त कर्मियों पर 2-2 हजार रुपये का अर्थदंड लगाया गया है।

