परीक्षा:29 व 30 को आयोजित की जाएगी ऑनलाइन विज्ञान मंथन मेधा परीक्षा

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राज्य व राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर चयनित होने वाले प्रतिभागियों को किया जाएगा पुरस्कृत

विज्ञान के छात्र छात्राओं को बढ़ावा देने के लिए आगामी 29 व 30 नवबंर को ऑनलाइन परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। इसके लिए डीईओ सचिंद्र कुमार ने निर्देश जारी किया है। उन्होंने डीपीओ माध्यमिक शिक्षा को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि स्कूल स्तर पर परीक्षा की तैयारी को लेकर योजना तैयार करें। साथ ही संबंधित छात्र छात्राओं से रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना सुनिश्चित करें। डीईओ ने कहा कि विद्यार्थी विज्ञान मंथन मेधा परीक्षा भारत की सबसे बड़ी ऑनलाइन विज्ञान मेधा खोज परीक्षा है। यह ऑनलाइन परीक्षा 29 व 30 नवंबर को विज्ञान भारती द्वारा विज्ञान प्रसार एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग भारत सरकार एवं एनसीईआरटी नई दिल्ली की सहभागिता से आयोजित की जा रही है। इसमें कक्षा 6 से 11 वीं तक के छात्र छात्राएं भाग लेंगे। डीइओ ने कहा कि स्कूल स्तर पर प्रथम स्तर की परीक्षा ऑनलाइन होगी। छात्र छात्राएं अपने स्मार्ट मोबाइल फोन अथवा टैब आदि के माध्यम से अपने घर से परीक्षा दे सकते है। परीक्षा देने के बाद स्कूल स्तर पर प्रत्येक कक्षा बार मेधा सूची तैयार किया जाएगा। मेघा सूची के आधार पर जिला स्तर पर मेधा सूची तैयार की जाएगी। जिला स्तर की सूची से चुने गए छात्र छात्राएं राज्य स्तर के कैंप में भाग लेंगे। डीईओ ने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय स्तर के कैंप में लिए 12 प्रतिभागी का चयनित किया जाएगा। यह परीक्षा अंग्रेजी हिंदी के अलावा अन्य क्षेत्रीय भाषा में भी दिया जा सकेगा। स्कूल एवं जिला स्तर के प्रतिभागी में से शीर्ष स्तर पर चयनित किए गए कक्षा बार तीन छात्र छात्राओं को ऑनलाइन मेधा प्रमाण पत्र दिया जाएगा। इसी प्रकार राज्य स्तर के चयनित किए गए के प्रतिभागी छात्र छात्राओं में से प्रथम द्वितीय व तृतीय विजेता को नगर राशि भी पुरस्कार दी जाएगी। वहीं राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर चयनित कैंप में भाग लेने वाले प्रथम, द्वितीय व तृतीय विजेता को नगद राशि देकर पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। विद्यार्थी विज्ञान मंथन परीक्षा में भाग लेने के लिए विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा। इसके लिए 100 रुपये शुल्क निर्धारित किए गए है। रजिस्ट्रेशन की अंतिम तिथि 30 सिंतबर तक निर्धारित की गई है। यह परीक्षा 90 मिनट का होगा। इसमें विज्ञान एवं गणित से 50 प्रश्न, विज्ञान के लिए भारतीय योगदान विषयक 20 प्रश्न, रीजनिंग से 10 प्रश्न एवं व्यंकटेश बापू के जीवनी से संबंधित 20 प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे।

