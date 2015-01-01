पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:मिट्टी के दीए जलाने से मिलती है सुख, शांति व संपन्नता

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • पंडितों ने कहा-अनादिकाल से मिट्टी का दीया जलाने की है परंपरा

दीपों का पर्व दीपावली शनिवार को है। धनतेरस से ही दीया के जलाने का सिलसिला शुरू हो जाता है। बदलने परिवेश में लोग अब बल्ब व अन्य साधनाें से घरों को जगमग व रोशन करने में ही शान समझने लगे हैं। बावजूद मिट्टी का दीया जलाने से परहेज भी नहीं करते। सभी साधनों के बावजूद लोग मिट्टी के दीया को प्राथमिकता देते हैं। वैदिक परंपरा में भी मिट्टी के दीया को ही प्राथमिकता दी गई है।

मिट्टी का दीया शुद्धता, पवित्रता व शक्ति का प्रतीक, यह सभी तत्वों का मिश्रण है, इससे सभी तत्वों का लाभ मिलता है

भारतीय संस्कृति में दीया का विशेष महत्व है। जन्म से मृत्यु तक सभी प्रकार के धार्मिक अनुष्ठान में दीया जलाना अनिवार्य है। अनादि काल से रोशनी व शुद्धता का प्रतिक बना हुआ है। पंडित व आचार्य ने बताए मिट्टी के दीया की महत्ता बताई। पं. महेन्द्र नारायण झा

सनातन धर्म में मिट्टी का दीया सुख शांति के साथ ही आध्यात्मिक ज्ञान को श्रोत रहा है। इसी कारण जन्म से लेकर मृत्यु तक प्रत्येक धार्मिक अनुष्ठान व आयोजन में मिट्टी की अनिवार्यता बताई गई है। लोग घर के मंदिर से लेकर बरामदे तक दीया जलाते हैं। पं. कृष्ण कुमार झा

मिट्टी का दीया का एक विशेष महत्व है। यह आध्यात्म व ज्ञान का वृहद श्रोत है। इसी कारण किसी भी आयोजन में सर्वप्रथम ऋषि मुनियों द्वारा दीया जलाने की परंपरा रखी गई है। मिट्टी का दीया शरीर है तो तेल प्राण वायु, बाती कर्म तो रोशनी उद्देश्य हाेता है। पं. त्रिपुरारी झा

अनादि काल से ही मिट्टी का दीया सनातन धर्म की पहचान रही है। वर्तमान में भी मिट्टी का दीया ही सर्वथा उपयुक्त माना जाता है। हालांकि अन्य द्रव्यों के दीया भी फलदायी हैं। लेकिन मिट्टी सभी तत्वों का मिश्रण है। इससे सभी तत्वों का लाभ मिल जाता है। पं. घनश्याम मिश्र

मिट्टी के दीया ही सर्वथा शुभ, उत्तम व शुभकारी माना जाता है। इससे घर में सुख समृद्धि व संपन्नता आती है। पवित्रता के साथ शांति बनी रहती है। विभिन्न उपचारों के लिए मिट्टी के दीया में सरसों, तिल व घी का तेल काफी महत्व रखता है। आचार्य सुमन झा

