पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तैनाती:चुनाव परिणाम को लेकर चप्पे-चप्पे पर की गई थी पुलिस बलों की तैनाती

सीतामढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 42 स्थानों पर दंडाधिकारी के नेतृत्व में सशस्त्र पुलिस वालों की तैनाती

मंगलवार को मतगणना को लेकर शहर में भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी गई थी। वही शहर में अनाधिकृत रूप से किसी भी वाहन को प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दिया गया था। पूरे शहर को मानों पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील कर दी गई थी। वहीं, 42 स्थानों पर दंडाधिकारी के नेतृत्व में सशस्त्र पुलिस वालों की तैनाती की गई थी। किसी भी प्रकार की अप्रिय घटना को रोकने के लिए नगर थाने में भी अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल को रिजर्व रखा गया था। बताया जा रहा है कि चुनाव परिणाम के बाद हिंसा की आशंका को लेकर राज्य पुलिस मुख्यालय की ओर से पहले ही पुलिस अधीक्षक को निर्देश दिया गया था। शहर के लचका पुल, राजस्थान चौक, जीरोमाइल चौक, रसीदपुर, समाहरणालय गेट, जगदीश नंदन सिंह द्वार, सब्जी मंडी गेट,अनुमंडल चौक, नवाब हाईस्कूल चौक आदि जगहों पर भारी संख्या में अर्धसैनिक बलों की तैनाती की गई थी। वहीं, एसपी संतोष कुमार, डीएसपी राकेश कुमार, थाना अध्यक्ष सामर्थ कुमार लगातार भ्रमणशील दिखे वहीं, पुलिस अधिकारियों से संपर्क स्थापित कर सुरक्षा से संबंधित जरूरी दिशा निर्देश दे रहे थे।

खासकर विजयी जुलूस को लेकर अधिक सतर्कता बरती जा रही थी। वहीं, मधुबन, नयागांव, मथुरापुर कहतवा तथा दुम्मा हिरौता से आने वाले वाहन को फतेहपुर चौक, रजिस्ट्री चौक, ब्रह्म स्थान चौक होते हुए राजस्थान चौक, लचका पुल होते हुए पिपराही जाने या लचका पुल से पुलिस लाइन होते हुए रसीदपुर भेजा जा रहा था। वहां से सीतामढ़ी या सरोजा सीताराम अस्पताल होते हुए मुजफ्फरपुर जा रहे थे। वहीं, मुजफ्फरपुर से आने वाले वाहन नरवारा, तरियानी, कुशहर होते हुए नवाब हाई स्कूल पहुंच रहे थे। वहां से सरोजा सीताराम सदर अस्पताल होते हुए रसीदपुर पहुंचे, जहां से सीतामढ़ी जा रहे थे या पुलिस लाइन होते हुए पिपराही या सीतामढ़ी जा रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें