विस चुनाव:जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष से मतदान पर रखी जाएगी पल-पल की गतिविधियों पर पैनी नजर : डीएम

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • डीएम व एसपी ने किया वज्र गृह और मतगणना केंद्र का निरीक्षण, चौकसी की हिदायत

डीएम अभिलाषा कुमारी शर्मा व एसपी अनिल कुमार ने शुक्रवार को सीतामढ़ी इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी गोसाईंपुर पहुंचकर वज्रगृह व मतगणना केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्हाेंने बनाए जा रहे मतगणना केंद्र का जायजा ली तथा प्रतिनियुक्त कर्मियों को सुरक्षा की व्यापक व्यवस्था पर बल देने का निर्देश दिया। कहा कि तृतीय चरण के मतदान के बाद पांचों विधानसभा से सामग्री के साथ ईवीएम व वीवीपैट भी यहीं जमा किया जाएगा। इसके लिए पर्याप्त कर्मियों व अर्द्धसैनिक के जवानों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। इसके साथ ही डीएम व एसपी ने एमपी हाई स्कूल में चल रहे विधानसभावार तृतीय चरण के मतदान के लिए रीगा, बथनाहा, परिहार, सुरसंड एवं बाजपट्टी के ईवीएम डिस्पैच कार्य का भी जायजा लिया। मतदान को लेकर नियंत्रण कक्ष सक्रिय: डीएम ने कहा कि तृतीय चरण में पांच विधानसभा के मतदान को लेकर नियंत्रण कक्ष को अलर्ट मोड में रखा गया है। जिसमें विधानसभावार जानकारी, शिकायत या किसी तरह की सूचना के लिए दूरभाष सेवा उपलब्ध है। नियंत्रण कक्ष में किसी भी परिस्थिति से निपटने को लेकर व्रज वाहन, अग्निशाम एवं चिकित्सक दल के साथ एम्बुलेंस की मुस्तैद की गई है। बताया कि अलग-अलग विधानसभा के लिए दूरभाष टीम, एसएमएस टीम, मीडिया मॉनिटरिंग टीम, वेबकास्टिंग टीम, सी विजिल टीम बनाई गई है। मतदान के दिन सोशल मीडिया पर भ्रामक, तथ्यहीन एवं अफवाह फैलाने वाले खबर पर कड़ी नजर रखने को लेकर जिला साइबर सेल एवं सोशल मीडिया मॉनिटरिंग टीम भी सक्रिय रहेगी। कहा कि जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष से मतदान के पल-पल की गतिविधियों पर पैनी नजर रखी जाएगी। इसके साथ ही डीएम ने तृतीय चरण के मतदाताओं को निर्भिक होकर मतदान करने की अपील की।

मतगणना की तैयारी में जुटा प्रशासन, आसपास के रुट का अधिकारियों ने लिया जायजा

शिवहर | जिले में विधानसभा चुनाव संपन्न होने के साथ ही एक तरफ जहां लोग हार-जीत के कयास लगा रहे हैं। वहीं प्रशासन शांतिपूर्ण व निष्पक्ष मतगणना को लेकर तैयारी में जुट गए हैं। शहर के गांधी भवन में मतगणना की जाएगी। जिसको लेकर तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। वहीं मतगणना के स्थल के आसपास के रूटों का अवलोकन किया गया। शुक्रवार को एसडीओ मोहम्मद इश्तियाक अली अंसारी, एसडीएम विनीत कुमार, एसडीपीओ राकेश कुमार ने विभिन्न रूटों का जायजा लिया तथा सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर विचार विमर्श किया गया। इस दौरान अनुमंडल चौक, कलेक्ट्रेट गेट सहित अन्य जगहों पर बैरिकेडिंग लगाने के साथ ही सुरक्षा व्यवस्था चाक-चौबंद करने का निर्णय लिया गया। बताया गया कि मतगणना को लेकर चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर 14 टेबल लगाए जाएंगे, जहां प्रत्येक टेबल पर तीन-तीन कर्मी मौजूद रहेंगे। वही मीडिया कर्मियों को भवन से बाहर शैड लगाकर बैठने की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। जबकि ध्वनि विस्तार यंत्र से सभी राउंड की जानकारी लोगों को दी जाएगी।

