रियलिटी चेक:अधिकारियों की सख्त चेतावनी के बाद भी संचालित हो रहे हैं निजी स्कूल व कोचिंग

सीतामढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूल संचालक ने कहा- बच्चे टूट न जाएं इसलिए कोचिंग के रूप में चला रहे हैं स्कूल, मदनपुर व धोधना में संचालित हो रहा था निजी स्कूल

काेरोना महामारी को लेकर सभी स्कूल व कोचिंग को दिसंबर माह तक बंद रखने का निर्देश जारी किया गया है। इसके बावजूद निजी स्कूल का संचालन किया जा रहा है। सरकारी स्कूलों में पठन पाठन बंद है लेकिन निजी कोचिंग व स्कूल का संचालन चोरी छुपे जारी है। भास्कर टीम ने इसकी रियलिटी जानने के लिए ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में संचालित स्कूलों की रियलिटी जानने की कोशिश की।

निदेशक गए है पटना, उनकी अनुपस्थित में चला रहो स्कूल: मंगलवार, सुबह के 10:20 बज रहे थे। डुमरा प्रखंड के धोधना में दिव्य ज्योति इंग्लिश एकेडमी में बच्चे अपने अपने वर्ग कक्ष में बैठे थे। दो शिक्षक वर्ग का संचालन कर रहे थे। इसी बीच शिक्षकों को नजर जैसे ही भास्कर टीम पर पड़ी वे बच्चों को स्कूल से घर जाने को इशारा किया। वर्ग संचालित कर रहे शिक्षकों ने अपना नाम नहीं बताया। कहा- स्कूल के निदेशक रंजन कुमार पटना गए है। उनकी अनुपस्थिति में बच्चों पढ़ा रहा था। स्कूल खोले जाने के प्रशासनिक निर्देश के बारे में पूछे जाने पर कुछ उतर नहीं दिया।

कैमरे को देखकर शिक्षक ने कर दी स्कूल की छुट्‌टी
कैमरे को देखते ही शिक्षक बच्चों को छ़ुट्टी होने की बात कह बच्चों को घर जाने को कहा। वहीं एक बच्चा टॉफी लेकर आया था। उसने बताया सर आज मेरा जन्म दिन है। उक्त बच्चे ने अपने सहपाठियों के बीच टॉफी बांटी और स्कूल बैग लेकर घर की निकल पड़े। स्कूली बच्चों ने कहा कि सर 9 बजे से 2 बजे तक यहां पढ़ाई होती है।

दिव्य ज्योति पब्लिक स्कूल में वर्ग का हो रहा था संचालन
दिन के 1:05 बज रहे थे। डुमरा प्रखंड के मदनपुर स्थित दिव्य ज्योति पब्लिक स्कूल में वर्ग का संचालन हो रहा था। भास्कर टीम पर नजर पड़ते ही निदेशक ने बच्चों की छुट्टी कर दी। निदेशक संतोष ने कहा- सर! स्कूल का संचालन बंद है। इन बच्चों को कोचिंग की तरह पढ़ा रहा हूं। पूछा- न तो आपने मास्क लगाया है और न ही बच्चों के पास मास्क है? इस पर निदेशक ने कहा इसका ध्यान ही नही रहा।

दिसंबर तक स्कूल बंद रखने का आदेश जारी किया गया है। इसके बाद भी कुछ स्कूल संचालित हो रहे है तो खेद का विषय है। बीईओ को निर्देश दिया गया है। जिस स्कूल में पठन पाठन किया जा रहा है वैसे स्कूल संचालकों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया गया है। -अमरेंद्र पाठक, डीपीओ, सीतामढ़ी

