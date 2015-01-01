पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांगी गई सूची:खेलो इंडिया के लिए सभी स्कूलों का रजिस्ट्रेशन अनिवार्य, अब तक रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं कराने वाले एचएम पर होगी कार्रवाई

सीतामढ़ी2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
उच्च विद्यालय जानीपुर। प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
  • मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय करेगा मॉनिटरिंग, प्रखंड स्तर पर बनाए जाएंगे मास्टर ट्रेनर

खेलो इंडिया के तहत जिले के सभी सरकारी स्कूलों के फिजिकल टीचर का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना अनिवार्य है। डीपीओ द्वारा तय निर्धारित तिथि पर अधिकांश स्कूलों से शिक्षकों की सूची उपलब्ध नहीं कराई गई है। इसे लेकर डीपीओ सर्व शिक्षा अभियान अमरेंद्र पाठक ने नाराजगी व्यक्त की है। डीपीओ ने सभी बीईओ को निर्देश जारी करते हुए कहा है कि जिन स्कूलों से फिजिकल व नामित शिक्षकों को सूची उपलब्ध नहीं कराई गई है।

वे 24 घंटे के भीतर सूची उपलब्ध कराना सुनिश्चित करें। अन्यथा संबंधित स्कूल के प्रधानाध्यापकों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा करें। डीपीओ ने कहा कि खेलो इंडिया के लिए अब सभी स्कूलों को रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना अनिवार्य होगा।

फिट इंडिया वीक के आयोजन का निर्देश

डीपीओ ने निर्देश दिया है कि सभी स्कूलों में 31 दिसंबर तक फिट इंडिया वीक का आयोजन किया जाना है। लेकिन इसका क्रियान्वयन नहीं किया जा रहा है जो खेद का विषय है। उन्होंने संभाग प्रभारी को इसकी मॉनिटरिंग करने का निर्देश दिया।

खेलो इंडिया के तहत खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगा बेहतर मौका

भारत सरकार द्वारा संचालित खेलो इंडिया कार्यक्रम के तहत स्कूल में अध्ययनरत खिलाड़ियों को बेहतर मौका मिलेगा। इस कार्यक्रम में छात्रों व खिलाड़ियों को रजिस्ट्रेशन करना जरूरी है। रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद इन खिलाड़ियों को अपने खेल का प्रदर्शन करने का अवसर प्रदान किया जाएगा। बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ियों को सरकार ट्रेनिंग देगी। ताकि उन्हें राष्ट्रीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने का अवसर प्रदान किया जा सके। वैसे स्कूल जहां फिजिकल टीचर नहीं है वहां खेलकूद में रुचि रखने वाले शिक्षक को मनोनीत किया जाएगा।

