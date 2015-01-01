पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनुरोध:समुदाय के सदस्य, प्रतिनिधियों एवं मुतवल्लियों से वक्फ जायदादों के सर्वे में सहयोग करने का अनुरोध

सीतामढ़ी6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण विभाग व राज्य सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड की कार्यशाला में वक्फ संपत्ति के संरक्षण व प्रबंधन की दी जानकारी

अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण विभाग व बिहार राज्य सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड द्वारा वीडियो कांफ्रेसिंग के द्वारा वक्फ सम्पत्ति संरक्षण एवं प्रबंधन को लेकर कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यशाला में चेयरमैन इरशादुल्लाह ने जिला औकाफ कमेटी एवं नोडल पदाधिकारी- सह-सहायक निदेशक जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण से वक्फ सम्पत्ति की सुरक्षा के लिए ध्यान देने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले के सभी गांवों में विशेष सर्वे के लिए ग्राम सभा व विशेष कैम्प का आयोजन किया जाना है। उन्होंने अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के सभी सदस्य, प्रतिनिधियों एवं मुतवल्लियों से अपने-अपने क्षेत्र के अन्तर्गत स्थित वक्फ जायदादों के सर्वे में सहयोग करने अनुरोध किया।

नियमित निबंधन नहीं होने पर जिला अल्पसंख्यक कार्यालय से करें संपर्क
जिला औकाफ कमिटी के सचिव जलालुद्दीन खाँ ने जिला के तमाम औकाफ कमेटियों एवं मुतवल्लियों से सभी औकाफ सम्पत्तियों यथा मस्जिद, मदरसा, कब्रिस्तान, ईदगाह तथा अन्य वक्फ सम्पत्तियों का नियमित निबंधन नहीं होने पर जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण कार्यालय से संपर्क करने एवं सहयोग प्राप्त करने का अनुरोध किया। उन्होंने सभी मसाजिद, मकातिब के इमाम एवं मुअज्जिन से अपना नाम, पता एवं मोबाइल नम्बर तथा अपने-अपने वक्फ से संबंधित जायदाद के कागजात जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण कार्यालय में जमा करने का अनुरोध किया, ताकि सरकार द्वारा नई सर्वे नीति के आलोक में विधिवत अग्रेतर कार्रवाई की जा सके। कार्यशाला में जिला औकाफ कमेटी के सचिव जलालुद्दीन खां व सहायक निदेशक निरंजन कुमार शामिल थे।

