टूर्नामेंट का समापन:राइजिंग स्टार क्रिकेट क्लब जगदीश नन्दन सिंह मेमोरियल जिला क्रिकेट लीग का विजेता बना

सीतामढ़ी13 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 109 रनों का पीछा करने उतरी राइजिंग स्टार केे शिवम ने 32 रनों की पारी खेली

जगदीश नन्दन सिंह मेमोरियल जिला क्रिकेट लीग का फाइनल मैच नवाब उच्च विद्यालय मैदान में खेला गया। शुक्रवार की सुबह इलेवन स्टार ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 25 ओवर के खेल में 9 विकेट के नुकसान पर 109 रनों का स्कोर खड़ा किया। टीम की तरफ से निखिल ने 32 एवं मृत्युंजय ने 29 रन बनाए। 109 रनों का पीछा करने उतरी राइजिंग स्टार की टीम की तरफ से शिवम ने 32 रनों की आकर्षक पारी खेली और राइजिंग स्टार ने यह मैच 3 विकेट से जीत लिया। इसके साथ ही उसने इस सीजन के फाइनल का कप अपने नाम कर लिया। मैच में शानदार ऑलराउंडर प्रदर्शन करने के लिए राइजिंग स्टार के शशांक को मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार दिया गया।फाइनल मैच की समाप्ति के उपरांत पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह आयोजित किया गया।

जिसमें विजेता एवं उपविजेता टीम को पुरस्कृत करने के लिए मंच पर स्थानीय विधायक चेतन आनंद, पूर्व विधायक रत्नाकर राणा, नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष अंशुमान नंदन सिंह, गिरीश नंदन सिंह प्रशांत, विजय कुमार पाण्डेय, समाजसेवी हरिद्वार राय पटेल, अजबलाल चौधरी, विधायक प्रतिनिधि संजीव सिंह पप्पू, पूर्व क्रिकेटर और जिला क्रिकेट संघ के अध्यक्ष शिशिर कुमार, उपाध्यक्ष प्रशांत कुमार प्रभाकर, सचिव नवीन कुमार, कोषाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार एवं शिवहर जिला क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज प्रकाश झा आदि उपस्थित थे। मैच में अंपायरिंग की भूमिका संजय पटेल एवं विकास भारती ने ने निभायी। वहीं सचिव नवीन कुमार ने बताया कि जगदीश नन्दन सिंह मेमोरियल जिला क्रिकेट लीग में कुल 35 मैच खेले गए और इन सभी मैचों का ऑनलाइन स्कोरिंग भी किया गया।

