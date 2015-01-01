पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्व:भाई-बहन के प्रेम और पशु-पक्षियों से प्रेम का पाठ पढ़ाता है सामा-चकेवा

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाई-बहन के अटूट प्रेम को दिखाने का कार्य करता है यह लोकपर्व

छठ महापर्व के समापन के साथ ही भाई-बहन के प्यार भरे संबंधों का जीवंत रूप सामा-चकेवा पर्व की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। यह पर्व प्रकृति से जुड़ने व समरसता का संदेश देता है। साथ ही भाई-बहन के प्रेम की अनूठी मिसाल पेश करता है। इस पर्व के माध्यम से सामाजिक बुराई चुगली प्रथा पर करार प्रहार किया जाता है।

वहीं कार्तिक पूर्णिमा को इस पर्व का समापन किया जाता है। इस दौरान शाम हाेते ही गांव के चबूतरा व गली-मोहल्ले में भाई-बहन के प्रेम भाव के गीतों से गुंजायमान रहता है। गांव व मोहल्लों का वातावरण विभिन्न लोक गीतों से ओत-प्रोत रहता है। बहनें गीतों के माध्यम से भाई के दीर्घ व खुशहाल जीवन की कामना करती है।
समाज को जोड़ने वाली कड़ी है यह पर्व: इंजीनियर गुड़िया कुमारी ने कहा कि घट रहे सामाजिक दायरा व तेजी से बदल रहे सामाजिक परिवेश में सामा-चकेवा लोकपर्व कई मायने में समाज को जोड़े रखने का कार्य करता है। हालांकि लोगों की व्ययस्तम जीवनशैली और सिमटते सामाजिक दायरे ने इस लोकपर्व को सिमटा दिया है। लेकिन, अब भी गांव व मोहल्ला में इसका आयोजन मनुष्य का प्रकृति से नाता जोड़ता है। बुराइयों पर चोट करते हुए पशु-पक्षी से प्रेम का पाठ पढ़ाता है।

भाई के प्रेम ने बहन को पक्षी से बनाया मानव
शिक्षाविद् एके ठाकुर ने बताया कि सामा-चकेबा की महत्ता शास्त्र में वर्णित है। सामा कृष्ण की पुत्री थी। उसकी पुत्री पर एक व्यक्ति ने चुगली कर गलत काम करने का आराेप लगाया था। इस दौरान सामा के पिता कृष्ण आक्रोशित होकर अपनी पुत्री सामा को पक्षी बन जाने की सजा दिया था।

सामा के भाई चकेबा को इस प्रकरण की जानकारी हुई। उसने अपनी बहन को पक्षी रुप से मनुष्य के रूप में लाने के लिए तपस्या करना शुरु कर दिया। तपस्या के सफल होने पर सामा पक्षी के रूप से मनुष्य के रूप में आ गयी। तभी से यह पर्व भाई-बहन के अटूट प्रेम की सीख देती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें