  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Muzaffarpur
  Sitamarhi
  Shehnai Will Start From Today, 4 Muhurta In November And 10 In December And 6 Muhurta According To Mithila Panchang, 766 Marriages Are Expected In The District.

खुशखबरी:आज से बजेगी शहनाई, बनारसी पंचांग के अनुसार नवंबर में 4 व दिसंबर में 10 व मिथिला पंचांग के अनुसार 6 मुहूर्त, जिले में 766 शादियां होने की है संभावना

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • तीन माह में तीन दिन-29 नवंबर, 11 दिसंबर व 21 फरवरी को सबसे तेज लग्न, लग्न तेज होने के साथ ही कारोबार में आएगा रफ्तार

इस साल यानी दिसंबर 2020 तक शादियों के कुल 14 मुहूर्त है। मिथिला पंचांग के अनुसार दिसंबर माह में शादी के कुल 6 मुहूर्त है। इसी प्रकार बनारसी पंचांग के अनुसार नवंबर में चार व दिसंबर माह में शादी के 10 मुहूर्त है। अगले साल 2021 में मार्च माह तक मात्र तीन शादियों के मुहूर्त है। जबकि मार्च माह में कोई विवाह के मुहूर्त नहीं है। मिथिला पंचांग के अनुसार नवंबर माह में शादी की मुहूर्त नहीं है। जबकि दिसंबर माह में 2, 6, 7, 10, 11 व 14 तारीख को शादी हो सकती है। वहीं, बनारसी पंचांग के अनुसार नवंबर में 25, 27,29 व 30 को तथा दिसंबर में शादी के कुल 10 शुभ लग्न 1, 2,6, 7, 8, 9,10, 11, 13, 14 तारीख शादी के लिए शुभ है। पंडित व मैरिज हॉल संचालक की माने तो तीन माह में तीन लग्न सबसे तेज है। इसमें 29 नवंबर, 11 दिसंबर व 21 फरवरी को सबसे अधिक तेज लग्न है।

तीन माह में तीन लग्न सबसे तेज: पंडित कृष्ण कुमार झा
पं. कृष्ण कुमार झा बताते है कि 2020 के अंतिम माह में शादी के कई अच्छे मुहूर्त हैं। इसमें सबसे अच्छा मुहूर्त 25 नवंबर देवोत्थान एकादशी के दिन का है। इसके बाद सीधे 30 नवंबर को लग्न है। मिथिला पंचांग के अनुसार दिसंबर में 2, 6,7, 10, 11 व 14 तारीख को शादी हो सकती है। बनारसी पंचांग के अनुसार, दिसंबर में शादी के कुल 10 शुभ लग्न 1,2,6, 7, 8, 9,10, 11, 13, 14 तारीख शादी के लिए शुभ है।

तेज लग्न में बुकिंग को लेकर होगी परेशानी
अगले 3 माह में तेज लग्न 29 नवंबर, 11 दिसंबर व 21 फरवरी 2021 को है। टेंट हाउस, होटल संचालक, मैरिज हॉल संचालक, बाजा-बत्ती व वाहन संचालकों के अनुसार उक्त तीनों तिथियों को बुकिंग कराने वालों की संख्या सबसे अधिक है। मैरिज हॉल की बुकिंग बंद हो चुकी है। कैटरिंग संचालक ऊंची रकम की मांग कर रहे है।

बढ़ेगा कारोबार की रफ्तार, 41 करोड़ का व्यवसाय होने की संभावना

आगामी 25 नवंबर को देवोत्थान एकादशी के साथ ही मांगलिक कार्यक्रम शुरू होंगे। देवोत्थान एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु की पूरे विधि-विधान से पूजा होती है। इसके साथ ही शादी, मुंडन, गृह प्रवेश आदि शुभ कार्य आरंभ हो जाएगा। अगले एक महीने में करीब 766 शादियां होने की संभावना है। इसमें 41 करोड़ से अधिक के बिजनेस होने की संभावना बताई जा रही है। सरकारी स्तर पर दिसंबर माह तक के लिए अब तक एक भी शादी के लिए परमिशन नहीं लिया गया है। जबकि विवाह भवन, पंडित, टेंट हाउस, बाजा-बत्ती, केटरिेग आदि की बुकिंग लगातार हो रही है। लग्न को देखते हुए कार्डवाला, वाहनों की बुकिंग, ज्वेलरी का कारोबार, टेंट का कारोबार, हलुआई, होटल व विवाह भवनों की बुकिंग आदि कारोबार में रफ्तार अाएगी।

