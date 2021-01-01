पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

11 दिन का महोत्सव:विश्रामपुर गांव में श्री सीताराम महायज्ञ का हुआ शुभारंभ 501 कन्याओं ने निकाली गाजे-बाजे के साथ शोभायात्रा

सीतामढ़ी12 घंटे पहले
  • विश्रामपुर, हरिहरपुर, जहदी, बसतपुर गांव होते हुए झीम नदी के किनारे पहुंचकर की गई जल बोझी

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के पुरन्दाहा राजबाड़ा पश्चिम पंचायत में स्थित विश्रामपुर गांव में शुक्रवार को श्री सीताराम महायज्ञ का शुभारंभ हुआ। इस दौरान हाथी, घोड़े, गांजे-बाजे के साथ 501 कन्याओं ने कलश शोभायात्रा निकाली। शोभायात्रा का नेतृत्व जिला परिषद सदस्य इंदू देवी, सेवानिवृत शिक्षक चन्द्रेश्वर राय, विद्यानंद यादव व वार्ड सदस्य उचीन्द्र राम कर रहे थे। सभी लोग विश्रामपुर, हरिहरपुर, जहदी, बसतपुर गांव होते हुए अधवाड़ा समुह की झीम नदी के किनारे पहुंचे। वहां पंडित राघवेंद्र झा ने वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण कर जल पूजन किया।

इसके बाद कन्याओंने कलश में जल भराई की। फिर सभी पवित्र जल लेकर महायज्ञ स्थल पर वापस पहुंचे। बताया जाता है कि सभी भक्त लोग करीब तीन किमी. की दूरी तय कर झीम नदी के तट पर पहुंचे थे। नदी किनारे सैकड़ों लोगों की उपस्थिति, ध्वज-पताकों, हाथी-घोड़ा के साथ बैंड-बाजे के धुन पर भक्ति गीतों की प्रस्तुति से दृश्य मनोरम बना रहा। यह महायज्ञ 11 दिवसीय है। इस दौरान बाहर से आये संतों की ओर से प्रवचन किया जायेगा।
कथा-प्रवचन का लाभ उठाएंगे भक्त | इस दौरान शिक्षक अभय कुमार यादव ने बताया कि श्री सीताराम महायज्ञ ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से कराया जा रहा है। महायज्ञ में कथा-प्रवचन, हवन, सीताराम नाम जाप व राम लीला का भी आयोजन किया गया है। हाथ-घोड़ा से बनी रही रौनक, होता रहा जयघोष| कलश शोभायात्रा में 501 कन्याओं के अलावा आसपास के गांवों के सैकड़ों लोग शामिल हुए। वहीं हाथ-घोड़ा से शोभायात्रा की रौनक बढ़ी रही। हाथी और सभी घोड़ा को आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया था। वहीं बैंड-बाजा के धून पर भक्त झूमते रहे। सभी लोग इस दौरान जयकारा लगाते रहे। इससे पूरे इलाका का माहौल भक्तिमय बना रहा।

जगह-जगह किया गया कलश यात्रा का भव्य स्वागत
कलश यात्रा के साथ संत-महात्मा वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण करते हुए आगे-आगे चलते रहे। उनके पीछे सैकड़ों लोगों की लंबी कतार लगी हुई थी। जगह-जगह कलश यात्रा का स्वागत किया गया। घरों से निकल-निकल कर लोग इसमें शामिल होते रहे। महायज्ञ के आयोजन में शिक्षक राकेश कुमार यादव, ब्रजेश कुमार यादव, अच्छेलाल राय, महेन्द्र राउत, सीताराम राय, सुनील पंडित, तिल धारी महतो, राम ईश्वर ठाकुर, वीरेंद्र ठाकुर, शंकर ठाकुर आदि सक्रिय भूमिका निभा रहे हैं।

