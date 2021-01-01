पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:पटना से 22 खोपड़ी व पैर की 26 हड्डी लेकर नेपाल जा रहा तस्कर गिरफ्तार

सीतामढ़ी8 घंटे पहले
  • मेजरगंज में एसएसबी के जवानों ने पिलर संख्या 339 के पास दबोचा, बरामद हड्डियों को जांच के लिए फॉरेंसिक लैब मुजफ्फरपुर भेजने की तैयारी

बसबिट्‌टा एसएसबी 20वीं बटालियन के जवानों ने इंडो-नेपाल सीमा के पिलर संख्या 339 के समीप से मानव हड्डी के साथ एक नेपाली नागरिक को गिरफ्तार किया। उसके पास से एक बैग में रखे 48 छोटे-छोटे हड्डियां बरामद की गई। जिसमे 22 खोपड़ी व 26 पैर की हड्डी थी। एसएसबी कैंप इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर श्रीराम ने बरामद हड्डी के साथ नेपाली नागरिक को आगे की कार्रवाई के लिए स्थानीय थाना पुलिस को सुपुर्द कर दिया है। जहां पूछताछ के दौरान तस्कर की पहचान नेपाल के डुमरिया थाना क्षेत्र के सुदामा गांव निवासी राम सोगारथ महतो के रुप में की गयी है। बताया कि वह पटना गांधी सेतु के नीचे गंगा नदी में हड्डी को एकत्रित कर नेपाल ले जा रहा था। बताया कि नेपाल के काठमांडू में एक व्यापारी के हाथों हड्डियों की बिक्री करना था।

हड्डियों का बांसुरी बनाने में इस्तेमाल
उसने बताया कि हड्डियों को बांसुरी व बीन बनाने में इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। इससे मदारी के खेल में इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। यह तांत्रिक के काम में भी आता है। थानाध्यक्ष राजदेव प्रसाद ने एसएसबी के एसआई प्रेम सिंह के लिखित बयान पर मामले को दर्ज करते हुए अनुसंधान का भार एसआई परशुराम गुप्ता को सौंपा है। वहीं एसएसबी द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर सुपुर्द किये गए तस्कर को शुक्रवार को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। थानाध्यक्ष राजदेव प्रसाद ने बताया कि हड्डियों को जांच के लिए फॉरेंसिक लैब मुजफ्फरपुर भेजा जाएगा, जहां जांच के बाद ही हड्डियों के संबंध में विस्तृत जानकारी मिल सकेगी। सूत्रों की माने तो हड्डियों से बनी बांसुरी की मांग विदेशों में ज्यादा है।

तस्कर खुली सीमा का उठाते हैं लाभ

भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर कड़ी चौकसी के बाद भी विभिन्न आपत्तिजनक सामान की तस्करी की जा रही है। समय-समय पर एसएसबी के द्वारा सीमा क्षेत्र से तस्करी को ले जाये जा रहे मादक पदार्थ, शराब, हथियार, खाद, करेंसी, आभूषण आदि सामान को जब्त किया जाता रहा है। पर, पहली बार एसएसबी ने मानव हड्डियों को पकड़ा है। इससे एसएसबी की चौकसी पर सवाल उठने लगे हैं। हालांकि तस्करी के लिए खुली सीमा को कारण बताया जाता रहा है। बताया जाता है कि भारत-नेपाल के बॉर्डर पर छोटे-बड़े रास्तों एवं पगडंडियों के अलावा विस्तृत क्षेत्र में खुले चौर क्षेत्र भी पड़ता है। तस्कर इसका फायदा उठाते हैं। एसएसबी कैंप इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर श्रीराम ने बताया कि खुली सीमा पर गश्ती में परेशानी तो होती है, पर जवानों को अलर्ट मोड में रखा जाता है।

