मौसम अनुमान:9 किमी की रफ्तार से चली दक्षिणी-पश्चिमी हवा, पारा गिरा, दो दिन ऐसा ही रहेगा

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • सोमवार-मंगलवार को उत्तरी-पूर्वा हवा मंद गति से चलेगी, बुधवार को आसमान में बादल रहेंगे व 3.8 किमी की गति से हवा बहेगी

जिला में 9 किमी की गति से चली दक्षिणी पश्चिमी हवा के कारण तापमान 10 डिग्री पहुंच चुका है। इधर, सोमवार व मंगलवार को जहां उत्तरी-पूर्वा हवा मंद गति से चलेगी। वहीं बुधवार को आसमान में बादल छाए रहेंगे व 3.8 किमी की गति से उत्तरा हवा चलेगी। इससे कनकनी बढ़ेगी। जिले का अधिकतम तापमान बुधवार तक 22 से 25 डिग्री व न्यूनतम 10 से 12 डिग्री तक रहेगा। कृषि वैज्ञानिक सह नोडल पदाधिकारी, मौसम डॉ. राम ईश्वर प्रसाद ने बताया कि वर्तमान मौसम गेहूं की बुआई के अनुकूल है। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्तमान में किसानों को आलू, मक्का, चना, मटर, राजमा, मेथी एवं लहसून का समय से बुआई के लिए खेतों को तैयार करने का समय है।

किसानों को इस समय फूलगोभी की पूसा अगहनी, पूसी, पटना मेन, पूसा सिन्थेटि-1, पूसा शुभ्रा, पूसा शरद, पूसा मेघना, काशी, कुंवारी एवं अली स्नो-वॉल की रोपाई करनी चाहिए। नोडल पदाधिकारी ने किसानों को कीड़ों से बचाव के लिए सदैव ही खेतों की निगरानी करने की हिदायत दी।
मौसम के बदलाव को हल्के में न लें, रहें सतर्क

मौसम में बदलाव हो रहा है। ठंड का प्रकोप जारी है। इससे अस्पतालों एवं निजी क्लीनिक में मरीजों की संख्या में वृद्धि होने लगी है। डॉ. धनंजय कुमार ने लोगों को इस बदलते मौसम में सतर्क रहने की सलाह दी। कहा कि बदलते मौसम में ठंड को हल्का में नहीं लेना चाहिए। इस समय में बच्चों व बुजुर्गों पर विशेष ध्यान देने की जरूरत है।

अनावश्यक रूप से बाहर निकलने से परहेज करना चाहिए। सदैव ही गर्म भोजन व गर्म पानी का ही सेवन करना चाहिए। गर्म कपड़े पहनना जरूरी हो गया है। दिन में भले ही गर्मी रहती है लेकिन शाम ढलते ही ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ जाता है, जो घातक होता है। बच्चों में एलर्जिक राइनाइटिस का प्रभाव अधिक देखा जाता है। इस कारण नाक बहना व कान में भी परेशानी हो जाती है।

