विस चुनाव 2020:मतदाता जागरुकता को लेकर चलाया जाएगा स्टीकर अभियान जिल में वाहनों, एटीएम और पेट्रोल पंप पर लगाए जाएंगे स्टीकर

सीतामढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वीप कोषांग द्वारा जिले में मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ाने को लेकर कार्यक्रम तेज कर दिया गया, इसको लेकर स्टीकर जारी किया गया

कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित स्वीप कोषांग द्वारा जिले में मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ाने को लेकर कार्यक्रम तेज कर दी गई है। इसे लेकर गुरुवार को डीएम ने स्टीकर जारी किया। स्वीप जोन में पोस्टर व बैनर के साथ कार्यक्रम में शामिल होकर मतदाताओं को प्रेरित किया गया। इस अवसर पर जागरूकता लोगों के साथ टी-शर्ट पहनकर बाइक रैली निकाली। डीएम ने कहा कि उक्त मतदाता जागरूकता स्टीकर सभी वाहनों, बैंको, एटीएम, पेट्रोल पंप एवं महत्वपूर्ण स्थानों में लगाए जाएंगे। लोगों को अधिक से अधिक मतदान के लिए प्रेरित किया जाएगा।
स्वीप के सदस्यों ने सुप्पी में बाइक रैली निकाली
मतदाता को आकर्षित व प्रेरित करने के लिए स्वीप के सदस्यों ने सुप्पी प्रखंड में बाइक रैली निकाली। इस दौरान सभी सदस्य जागरूकता लोगो प्रिंटेड टी शर्ट पहने थे। टी-शर्ट पर आगे से मतदान की तिथि अंकित थी वहीं पीछे मतदाताओं को मतदान के लिए संदेश था।

मतदाता जागरुकता को लेकर रंगोली प्रतियोगिता

मतदाता जागरूकता के तहत जिला साक्षरता के तत्वावधान में मध्य विद्यालय चलकापुर डुमरा में एसआरजी संजय कुमार मधु की अध्यक्षता में रंगोली प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। रंगोली के माध्यम से मतदाताओं को जागरूक करने के उद्देश्य से संकल्प सभा में मतदाताओं को 3 व 7 नवंबर को होने वाले मतदान के दिन अधिक से अधिक भाग लेने का संकल्प भी दिलाया गया। मौके पर केआरपी शैल देवी, रीता देवी, शिक्षा सेवक हरि नारायण रावत, प्रदीप राम, नीलम कुमारी, मनोज कुमार, चंदन कुमार समेत अन्य थे।

