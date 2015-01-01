पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक:भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं और किसानों को 19 को सम्मानित करेंगे सुशील मोदी

  • सोनबरसा के श्री नंदीपत जीतु उच्च विद्यालय में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक

प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित श्री नंदीपत जितु उच्च विद्यालय के प्रांगण में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक मंडल अध्यक्ष राम प्रवेश कुशवाहा की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। बैठक को मुख्य अतिथि पूर्व विधायक राम नरेश यादव ने संबोधित किया। कहा कि 19 दिसंबर को परिहार उच्च विद्यालय में कार्यकर्ता और किसान सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन किया गया है।

इस कार्यक्रम में पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री सह राज्य सभा सांसद सुशील मोदी शामिल होंगे। सुशील मोदी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं और क्षेत्र के किसानों को सम्मानित करेंगे। पूर्व विधायक श्री यादव ने कहा कि हरेक पंचायत में कम से कम पांच किसान हर हाल में भाग ले।

इसमें सभी कार्यकर्ता भी शामिल हो। ताकि, कोई छुटे नहीं और सभी का सम्मान हो सके। हमारी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को मान सम्मान में पीछे नहीं रहती है। भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की पार्टी है। यहां सदा से कार्यकर्ताओं का सम्मान किया जाता रहा है। कहा कि हम सभी किसान के बेटे हैं। हम मिट्‌टी से जुड़े हुए हैं। इसलिए किसानों का सम्मान आवश्यक है।

मौके पर भाजपा नेता सुरेश पटेल, पूर्व मुखिया विनोद राय, कमल देव महतो, मुन्ना साह, राम बाबू राय, राम छविला मुखिया, वीरेंद्र राम, राम पुकार, वीरेंद्र भंडारी, रौशन पटेल, अनिल, जमीरी पासवान, सुरेश राय, राम चन्द्र राय, जिया लाल महतो, पुनित राय आदि कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

