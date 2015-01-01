पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शव हुआ बरामद:4 दिनों से लापता युवक का शव लखनदेई से बरामद

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • सैदपुर घाट के निकट से शव हुआ बरामद

विगत तीन दिन से लापता थाना क्षेत्र के रून्नीसैदपुर उत्तरी पंचायत में सैदपुर घाट निवासी नारायण ठागर के 26 वर्षीय पुत्र शत्रुघ्न ठागर का शव लखनदेई नदी के सैदपुर घाट के निकट से मिला है। कहा जा रहा है कि तीन दिन पूर्व शौच करने के दौरान डूब जाने से युवक की मौत हो गई थी। मंगलवार की सुबह उसका शव नदी में उपलाता हुआ बरामद किया गया। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार सिंह दल-बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। वहीं, मामले की छानबीन कर शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भेज दिया।

यहां पोस्टमार्टम करने के बाद शव को परिजनों को सौंप दिया। सीअाे संतोष कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि घटना दुखद है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद सरकारी मुआवजा की प्रक्रिया की जाएगी। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि 21 नवंबर को युवक शौच करने के लिए घर से निकला था। काफी देर होने पर जब वह घर नहीं लौटा, तो परिजनों ने उसकी खोजबीन की। लेकिन, उसका कहीं कोई पता नहीं चल पाया। इसी बीच मंगलवार की सुबह लखनदेई नदी के घाट के समीप उक्त युवक का उपलाता हुआ शव बरामद किया गया। बताया गया कि युवक पेशे से मिस्त्री का काम करता था।

