कार्रवाई:सुबह से ही ईवीएम खराब होने के आने लगे थे कॉल

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हर कॉल को गंभीरता से सुना, शिकायत पर हुई कार्रवाई

जिले के तीन विधानसभा सीटों पर सुबह सात बजे से ही मतदान की प्रक्रिया शुरु कर दी गई। इस बीच कलेक्ट्रेट में बनाये गये जिला कन्ट्रोल रुम से डीएम अभिलाषा कुमारी शर्मा व एसपी सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर नजर बनाये हुए थे। कन्ट्रोल रुम में आने वाले अधिकतर कॉल ईवीएम मशीनों में गड़बड़ी होने व मतदान प्रक्रिया में विलंब आदि से जुड़े रहे। लेकिन, जैसे-जैसे मतदान के एक-एक घंटे बीतने लगे तो फिर जिले के विभिन्न बूथों पर गड़बड़ियां होने की शिकायत आने लगी। इस तरह के फोन कॉल की संख्या बढ़ने लगे। उसके अनुसार ही उसका निष्पादन करने का निर्देश उक्त अधिकारी देते रहे।
मीडिया कर्मियों को नहीं दी जा रही थी गड़बड़ियों की जानकारी, सिर्फ फोटो खिंचने की मिली इजाजत : इस दौरान मीडिया कर्मियों को जिले के विभिन्न बूथों पर हो रही गड़गड़ी की जानकारी नहीं दी जा रही थी। फाेन की घंटी बज रही थी, गड़बड़ी की शिकायतों की लाइन लगी रही। लेकिन, इस संबंध में सभी जानकारी अधिकारियों ने गुप्त रखी। पत्रकारों को सिर्फ कन्ट्रोल रुम के अंदर की तस्वीर लेने की इजाजत थी। डीपीआरओ द्वारा उन्हें बाहर ही बैठने को कहा गया। इसका कारण पूछने पर उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से चुनाव हो रहा है। कहीं से कोई बड़ी घटना या गड़बड़ी की शिकायत नहीं मिली है। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा हर घंटे मतदान फीसदी भी उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। ऐसे में कन्ट्रोल रुम में बैठने की कोई ज़रुरत नहीं है।

