आज होगा फैसला:आठ विधानसभा के 121 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का आज होगा फैसला

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
  सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के नतीजे सुबह से आएंगे, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस की तैनाती, विश्वनाथपुर-गोसाईपुर पथ पर यातायात रहेगा बाधित, मतगणना से संबंधित वाहनों के अावागमन की अनुमति

जिले में मतदान संपन्न होने के साथ ही मतगणना की सभी प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। जिले के आठ विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कुल 121 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला आज होगा। इसके लिए मुख्यालय डुमरा स्थित इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी गोसाईपुर को मतगणना स्थल बनाया गया है। जहां मंगलवार की सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके लिए विधानसभा बार 14 टेबल बनाया गया है। एक राउंड में प्रत्येक विधानसभा के 14 बूृथों के मतों की गणना की जाएगी। विश्वनाथपुर-गोसाइपुर पथ से मतगणना कार्य से जुड़े पदाधिकारियों व कर्मियों के वाहनों को छोड़कर अन्य वाहनों के प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं दी गई है। रीगा विधानसभा में 444, बथनाहा में 433, परिहार में 444, सुरसंड में 467, बाजपट्टी 454, सीतामढ़ी में 409, रून्नीसैदपुर में 410 व बेलसंड में 370 मतदान केंद्र पर हुए वोटिंग की काउंटिंग होगी।

सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना, एक राउंड में 14 बूथों का परिणाम होगा घोषित

10 बजे से आने लगेगा रूझान
मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू की जाएगी। सबकुछ ठीक-ठाक रहा तो 10 बजे सुबह से ही रुझान मिलने लगेगा। एक राउंड में 14 बूथों की मतगणना होगी। इसके लिए विधानसभा बार अलग अलग 14 टेबल लगाया गया है।

प्रवेश के लिए अलग व्यवस्था
मतगणना कक्ष में प्रवेश के लिए अलग अलग व्यवस्था की गई है। प्रत्याशियों के एजेंट के प्रवेश करने के लिए मुख्य द्वार से सटे छोटे प्रवेश द्वार से प्रवेश की अनुमति दी गई है। जबकि प्रेक्षक, जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी व अन्य मुख्य द्वार से होकर प्रवेश करेंगे।

वज्रगृह में त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा
मतगणना कक्ष में विभिन्न विधानसभा बार पोल्ड ईवीएम की सुरक्षा के लिए वज्रगृह बनाया गया है। इसकी सुरक्षा के लिए त्रिस्तरीय व्यवस्था की गई है। मतगणना को लेकर सभी कर्मियों को सुबह 6 बजे से पहले मतगणना कक्ष में प्रवेश करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

