निर्देश:हड़ताल अवधि के वेतन भुगतान को मिली हरी झंडी, हर्ष का है माहौल

सीतामढ़ी5 घंटे पहले
डीपीओ स्थापना ने शिक्षकों के हड़ताल अवधि के वेतन भुगतान को हरी झंडी दे दी है। इसे लेकर डीपीओ ने सभी प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी को निर्देश जारी किया है। इसमें कहा है कि निदेशक प्राथमिक शिक्षा के पत्रांक 485 दिनांक 9 जून 2020 एवं ज्ञापांक 508 दिनांक 11 जून 2020 के आलोक में यह निर्देश जारी किया गया है। कहा कि प्रखंड अंतर्गत कार्यरत वैद्य शिक्षकों का हड़ताल अवधि का सामंजन हो गया हो, तो उनके हड़ताल अवधि का बकाया वेतन भुगतान के लिए एक सप्ताह के भीतर विपत्र उपलब्ध कराना सुनिश्चत करें। ताकि नियमानुसार उनका वेतन भुगतान किया जा सके। इससे हर्ष का माहौल है।

