कार्रवाई:संकुल समन्वयक हर माह की 5 तारीख तक भ्रमण कार्यक्रम की सूची भेज दें

सीतामढ़ी13 घंटे पहले
  • उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र उपलब्ध नहीं कराने वाले एचएम पर होगी कार्रवाई

मुख्यालय डुमरा स्थित बुनियादी विद्यालय परिसर में शुक्रवार को डीपीओ अमरेंद्र पाठक की अध्यक्षता में प्रशिक्षण शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर उपस्थित संकुल समन्वयकों को अपने अपने क्षेत्र के स्कूलों में गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षण उपलब्ध कराने के लिए लगातार स्कूलों को भ्रमण करने का निर्देश दिया गया। कहा कि सभी संकुल समन्वयक हर माह के पांच तारीख तक हर हाल में अपना भ्रमण कार्यक्रम की सूची उपलब्ध कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। जिस स्कूल में संकुल समन्वयक जाएंगे उस स्कूल के दिनभर की गतिविधियों से संबंधित वीडियाे व फोटाेग्राफ निश्चित रूप से उपलब्ध कराएंगे। डीपीओ ने संकुल समन्वयकों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि जिस स्कूल का अनुश्रवण करेंगे उस स्कूल के एक कक्षा में स्वयं से क्लास लेंगे। साथ ही शिक्षकों एवं बच्चों के बीच समन्वय स्थापित करते हुए गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षण की जानकारी देंगे।
सीआरसी पर नियमित रूप से शिक्षकों की बैठक अनिवार्य | संभाग प्रभारी अतहर तौहिद ने कहा कि सभी संकुल केंद्रों पर अनिवार्य रूप से शिक्षकों की बैठक आयोजित करें। इस दौरान किसी स्कूलों में संचालित सरकार प्रायोजित योजनाओं के बारे में शिक्षकों को जानकारी देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि हर हाल में सात दिनों में भीतर सभी प्रकार के उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र उपलब्ध कराना सुनिश्चित करें। अगर समय पर उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र उपलब्ध नहीं कराया जाता है तो संबंधित स्कूल में दी जाने वाली राशि उपलब्ध नहीं कराई जाएगी। एेसी स्थिति में सारी जबावदेही प्रधानाध्यापक एवं संकुल समन्वयक की होगी। इसके लिए उनके विरुद्ध जवाबदेही तय कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मौके पर कई संकुल समन्वयक मौजूद थे।

