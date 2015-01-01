पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म-समाज:मंगला धाम मंदिर में स्थापित है भगवान सूर्य की प्रतिमा, छठ पर की जाती है विशेष पूजा

सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • सच्चे मन की उपासना करने पर हर मुराद पूरी करते हैं भगवान भास्कर

प्रखंड मुख्यालय के मंगलाधाम मंदिर में स्थापित है सूर्य भगवान की भव्य प्रतिमा। यहां लोक आस्था का महान पर्व छठ के अवसर पर विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की जाती है। पूजा के अंत में हवन किया जाता है। इसके लिए हवन कुंड बनाया गया है। शहीद रामफल मंडल चौक से पूरब 100 गज, बाजपट्टी रेलवे स्टेशन से उत्तर 200 गज व बाजपट्टी थाने से दक्षिण 25 गज की दूरी पर प्रखंड मुख्यालय में मंगलाधाम मंदिर स्थित है। यह मंदिर उत्तराभिमुख में स्थापित है। यहां लोक आस्था का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ पूजा का विधिवत आयोजन होता है। वहीं व्रती भगवान भास्कर की पूजा अर्चना के साथ मन वांछित फल की कामना करते हैं। ऐसी मान्यता है कि सूर्य भगवान हर व्रती के मुराद को पूरी करते हैं। पूजा अर्चना के दौरान विशेष महाआरती भी की जाती है।

महाआरती के बाद लोगों के बीच बंटता है प्रसाद

मालूम हो कि इस मंदिर में सूर्य देवता, नवग्रह, देवी देवताओं के बीच में विराजमान हैं। नवग्रह देवी देवताओं के साथ मंगलाकाली, भारत माता, महालक्ष्मी, सरस्वती, राम, लक्ष्मण, सीता, नीलकंठ महादेव व बाल हनुमान सहित कई देवी देवता विराजमान हैं। यहां के आचार्य कृष्ण कुमार झा ने बताया कि विशेष महाआरती के बाद छठ व्रतियों द्वारा चढ़ाए गए प्रसाद का वितरण किया जाता है।

