बैठक आयोजित:शहर के 18 कोचिंग संचालकों से रंगदारी मांगने के मामले में टाइगर पुलिस ने चलाया तलाशी अभियान

सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हर कोचिंग में सीसीटीवी लगाने और संदिग्धाें पर नजर रखने की बनी रणनीति

बदमाशों द्वारा शहर में संचालित 18 कोचिंग संचालकों से की गई रंगदारी की मांग को लेकर अगले दिन जहां पुलिस गश्त बढ़ा दी गई है। वहीं कोचिंग संचालक गोलबंद होने लगे है। पुलिस को अब तक रंगदारी मांगने वाले बदमाशों की कोई सुराग नहीं मिली है।

मामले को लेकर कोचिंग संचालकों की आपात बैठक अध्यक्ष प्रेम कुमार की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। इसमें सर्वसम्मति से कोचिंग संचालकों द्वारा सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाने एवं अपरिचित लोगों पर पैनी नजर रखने का निर्णय लिया गया।

वक्ताओं ने कहा कि बदमाशों ने रिंग बांध पर संचालित 18 कोचिंग संस्थान के कार्यालय में बंद लिफाफा गिराया गया। जिसमें अलग-अलग कोचिंग संचालक से रंगदारी की अलग-अलग रकम देने की मांग की गई है। लिफाफा गिराने वाले बदमाशों की तस्वीर सीसीटीवी में कैद है। जिसे पुलिस को उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है।

इसके बाद भी पुलिस अगर बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं की जाती है, तो चरणबद्ध आंदोलन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कोचिंग संचालकों से कहा कि अपने-अपने संस्थान के मुख्य गेट पर निगरानी कराएं। कोई भी अपरिचित देखा जाता है अथवा संदिग्ध नजर आते है तो इसकी जानकारी तुरंत पुलिस को दें।

उन्हाेंने जिला प्रशासन से इस संवेदनशील इलाके में जगह जगह सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाने, सघन पुलिस गश्त व पुलिस चौकी बनाने की मांग की। माैके पर आरके सिंह, रूपेश कुमार आदि मौजूद थे। इधर, रंगदारी की घटना को लेकर पुलिस की टाइगर मोबाइल टीम बुधवार को रिंग बांध स्थित कोचिंग संस्थान से गुजर रहे बाइक की तलाशी ली।

