महापर्व:आज 5:25 में अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को दिया जाएगा अर्घ्य कल 6:48 में उदीयमान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देंगी छठ व्रती

सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • पंडाल, चेंजिंग रूम व बैरिकेडिंग का निर्माण कार्य संपन्न, सौंदर्यीकरण को लेकर लाइटिंग का काम अंतिम चरण में

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ का आज तीसरा दिन है। विभिन्न घाटों पर छठ व्रती भगवान भास्कर को संध्याकाल में अर्घ्य देंगे। इसके लिए शहर के सभी घाट व पोखर सज-धजकर तैयार हो चुके हैं। नगर परिषद ने अपने अधिकार क्षेत्र में पड़ने वाले सभी घाटों व पोखर की साफ-सफाई, पंडाल-बैरिकेडिंग का निर्माण, लाइट-साउंड की व्यवस्था व सभी घाटों की समय-समय पर सेनेटाइजिंग की व्यवस्था की है। वहीं, जहां घाट तक पहुंचने में पहुंच पथ नहीं था, वहां पहुंच पथ का निर्माण कराया गया है।

व्रती आज 5:25 में अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे तो वहीं कल 6:48 में उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। वाद्य यंत्रों के जरिए हो रहा एनाउंसमेंट : सभी घाटों पर वाद्ययंत्रों की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था की गई है। इसके जरिये जिला प्रशासन कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए एनाउंसमेंट करवा रहा है। लोगों से दो गज की दूरी बनाए रखने, मास्क लगाए रखने व अन्य सुरक्षा संबंधित अपील की जा रही है। प्रशासनिक निर्देशों का पालन करना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है।

वीर कुंवर सिंह चौक पर शाम से शुरू होगा लाइट शो
नप द्वारा शहर के वीर कुंवर सिंह चौक से लेकर लखनदेई पुल तक डिस्को लाइट व अन्य रंग-बिरंगी लाइटों के जरिये लाइट शो का इंतजाम किया गया है। आज देर शाम से लाइट शो शुरू हुआ। ये नजारा देखने लायक रहेगा। डीजे पर बज रही पारंपरिक गीतों पर पिछले वर्ष यहां युवाओं को झूमते दिखा गया था। इस बार भी वहीं नजारा देखने को मिल सकता है।
मरम्मत के बजाय गड्ढे को कचरे से भरा जा रहा है

मंगलवार को डीएम अभिलाषा कुमारी शर्मा ने विभिन्न छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया था। इस दौरान उन्होंने नप के अधिकारियों से घाट तक पहुंचने के लिए पहुंच पथ के मरम्मतीकरण का आदेश दिया था। लेकिन, निर्देश के आलोक में नप प्रशासन द्वारा सिर्फ खानापूर्ति करते देखा जा रहा है। रिंग बांध महावीर मंदिर के समीप स्थित रामघाट कि किनारे से सड़क ध्वस्त हो चुका था। सड़क के नीचे की मिट्टी कटकर नदी में गिर रही है। दैनिक भास्कर में छपे खबर के बाद नप द्वारा गड्ढे में कचरा रखकर भर दिया गया है। मरम्मतीकरण के बजाय कचरा रखकर गड्ढा भर देने से स्थानीय लोगों में नाराजगी है।

प्रशासन ने मास्क पहन छठ घाट पर आने की अपील की डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन जरूरी

जिले में पहली बार कोरोना काल में लोक अास्था का चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व शुरू है। पर्व की तैयारी को लेकर गुरुवार को घाटों पर सौंदर्यीकरण में लोग जुट गए हैं। कोरोना काल होने के कारण जिला प्रशासन ने आम लोगों से घाटों पर मास्क का इस्तेमाल व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने की अपील की है। इस संबंध में कोविड-19 के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. रविन्द्र कुमार यादव ने बताया कि घाटों पर सेनेटाइजेशन का कार्य कराने के लिए दिशा-निर्देश दिया गया है।

