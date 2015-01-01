पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:सड़क किनारे खेल रहे बच्चे को ट्रैक्टर ने कुचला, मौत

सीतामढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • बाजपट्टी थाना क्षेत्र के मुरौल गांव में हुई घटना

थाना क्षेत्र के मुरौल गांव में मंगलवार की दोपहर मिट्टी लदा ट्रैक्टर ने सड़क किनारे खेल रहे बालक को कुचल दिया। इस कारण उसकी मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गयी। मृत बालक की पहचान थाना क्षेत्र के मुरौल गांव निवासी मो. सुल्तान के 7 वर्षिय पुत्र बिलाल सईद के रूप में की गयी है। घटना के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने ट्रैक्टर चालक को पकड़ लिया। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर थानाध्यक्ष देवेन्द्र चौधरी व एसआई तुफैल अहमद खान दल-बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। वहीं मामले की छानबीन कर ट्रैक्टर को जब्त कर लिया। वहीं, पकड़े हुए ट्रैक्टर चालक को ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस के हवाले सौंप दिया। गिरफ्तार ट्रैक्टर चालक की पहचान मुरौल गांव निवासी विजय कुमार के रूप में की गयी है। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भेज दिया। यहां पोस्टमार्टम करने के बाद शव को परिजनों को सौंप दिया।
ट्रैक्टर को जब्त कर चालक को गिरफ्तार कर थाने लाया गया है। मृतक के परिजनों द्वारा थाने में आवेदन आने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की छानबीन की जा रही है।
देवेंद्र चौधरी, थानाध्यक्ष, बाजपट्टी।

