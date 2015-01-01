पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:ट्रक ने साइकिल सवार पिता-पुत्र को कुचला, बेटे की मौत, पिता जख्मी

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आक्रोशितों ने ट्रक चालक को पकड़कर पुलिस काे सौंपा, दो घंटे सड़क जाम

थाना क्षेत्र के सीतामढ़ी-सोनबरसा एनएच 77 सड़क पर फतेहपुर-महुलिया गांव के बीच सोमवार की सुबह आलू से लदे ट्रक ने साइकिल सवार पिता व पुत्र को ठाेकर मार दी। इस कारण पुत्र की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि पिता गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने ट्रक चालक को पकड़ लिया। मृतक की पहचान थाना क्षेत्र के महुलिया गांव निवासी मो. इसराफिल खान के 30 वर्षीय पुत्र अहमद रजा खान के रूप में की गई है। जबकि पिता मो. इसराफिल खान का इलाज स्थानीय पीएचसी में जारी है।

घटना को लेकर आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने घटनास्थल पर ही बांस-बल्ला के सहारे सीतामढ़ी-सोनबरसा सड़क को जाम कर दिया। सूचना मिलने पर बीडीओ ओम प्रकाश एवं थानाध्यक्ष गाैरी शंकर बैठा दल-बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। वहीं मामले की छानबीन कर तत्काल मृतक के परिजनों को पारिवारिक लाभ योजना के तहत 20 हजार का चेक एवं भुतही मुखिया मनोज कुमार ने कबीर अंत्येष्टि से तीन हजार का चेक दिया। मुआवजे की मांग को पूरा करने का आश्वासन पर जाम को समाप्त करवाया।

ट्रक जब्त, चालक को किया गिरफ्तार

पुलिस ने ट्रक चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गिरफ्तार ट्रक चालक की पहचान मेजरगंज थाना क्षेत्र के पोखरभिंडा गांव निवासी शशिभूषण सिंह के रूप में की गई है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भेज दिया। यहां पोस्टमार्टम करने के बाद शव को परिजनों को सौंप दिया, जबकि ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया गया।

ट्रक को जब्त कर ट्रक चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। हालांकि अब तक मृतक के परिजनों की ओर से थाने में आवेदन नहीं दिया गया। आवेदन मिलने के बाद केस दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।
गौरीशंकर बैठा, थानाध्यक्ष, सोनबरसा।

काम करने के लिए मुसरनिया जा रहे थे
मृतक की पत्नी गुलनाज ने बताया कि उसके पति राजमिस्त्री का कार्य करते हैं। जबकि उसके ससुर भी राजमिस्त्री हैं। प्रतिदिन की तरह सोमवार की सुबह साइकिल से दोनों कार्य करने के लिए मुसरनिया गांव जाने के लिए घर से निकले। दूर जाने पर सोनबरसा के बालदेव नामक आलू व्यवसायी के आलू से लदा ट्रक नेपाल के सर्लाही जिला अंतर्गत मलंगवा जा रहा था। इसी बीच ट्रक चालक ने कुचल दिया। इस कारण पुत्र की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि पिता गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। सरपंच जहांगीर ने बताया कि घटना के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने चालक को पकड़कर पीटने की कोशिश करने लगे। इसी बीच उन्होंने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर चालक को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पुलिस के हवाले सौंप दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें