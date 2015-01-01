पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षक संघ ने जताई आपत्ति:प्रोन्नति प्राप्त करने वाले हजार शिक्षकों से राशि रिकवरी का दिया अल्टीमेटम

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • शिक्षा विभाग के उच्चाधिकारियों के बगैर आदेश के ही जिला स्तरीय शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ने कटौती किए जाने का पत्र जारी किया, जो असंवैधानिक है

मुख्यालय डुमरा स्थित बीआरसी परिसर में शनिवार को शिक्षकों की बैठक दिलीप कुमार शाही की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। इस अवसर पर प्रोन्नति प्राप्त एवं प्रवरण वेतन प्राप्त करने वाले करीब एक हजार से अधिक शिक्षकों के वेतन कटौती संबंधी पत्र जारी किए जाने काे लेकर आक्रोश व्यक्त किया गया।

शिक्षकों ने कहा कि शिक्षा विभाग के उच्चाधिकारियों के बगैर आदेश के ही जिला स्तरीय शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ने इन शिक्षकों के वेतन से कटौती किए जाने की पत्र जारी किया गया है। जो असंवैधानिक है। जहां शिक्षक के हक हित की बात आती है वहां जिले के शिक्षा पदाधिकारी कार्यों के निष्पादन में आनाकानी करते है।

मेकर बनाए का निर्देश बक्सा में बंद

शिक्षकों ने कहा कि डीईओ ने अपने पत्रांक 2959 दिनांक 7 दिसंबर 20 द्वारा मैट्रिक प्रशिक्षित वरीय वेतनमान प्राप्त शिक्षकों को वित्त विभाग के संकल्प संख्या 8921 दिनांक 07-12-2018 के तहत लाभ से वंचित रखने के लिए निर्देश जारी किया है।

बिना विभागीय पत्र जारी किए ही ली गई राशि की गणना का प्रतिवेदन समर्पित करने के लिए आदेश जारी किया है। जिससे शिक्षकों में आक्रोश है। डीइओ ने विभागीय पत्रों को बक्सा में बंद कर मध्य विद्यालय के शिक्षकों को मेकर बनाए जाने से वंचित किए हुए है। जिसका दुष्परिणाम है कि आवंटन रहने के बाद भी शिक्षकों का समय से वेतन नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

डीईओ द्वारा जारी पत्र में क्या है?
डीईओ व डीपीओ द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से जारी पत्र में कहा गया है कि वित्त विभाग के परिपत्र के अालोक में वरीय व प्रवरण वेतनमान दिए जाने के समय निर्धारण लाभ अनुमान्य नहीं है। इन शिक्षकों को पूर्व के प्राप्त वेतन को वरीय व प्रवरण वेतनमान में मात्र शिफ्ट किया जाना है।

ऐसे में इन शिक्षकों के लिए जिन्हें वरीय प्रवरण वेतनमान का लाभ पहली जनवरी 2006 से दिए जाने एवं शिड्यूल 2का न्यूनतम प्रकारण की अनुमान्यता का निर्णय नहीं है। सीतामढ़ी जिले के शिक्षकों को 7 दिसंबर 2018 के तहत लाभान्वित कराया गया है। जो वैद्य नहीं है। इसलिए जिन शिक्षकों द्वारा अधिक राशि ली गई है।

