भास्कर अभियान:कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर हमें सदैव सतर्क रहने व मास्क पहनने की जरूरत है, अभियान का हिस्सा बनकर लोगों को मास्क पहने के लिए करेंगे जागरूक

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • सोनबरसा के उच्च विद्यालय इंदरवा में खिलाड़ियों, छात्र-छात्राओं व शिक्षकाें ने मास्क अभियान को सराहा, कहा-

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर मास्क का उपयोग सबसे आवश्यक है। संक्रमण में कुछ कमी होते ही लोग अब लापरवाह होने लगे हैं, जबकि कोरोना का संक्रमण अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर मास्क ही वैक्सीन की तरह सुरक्षा दे रही है। संक्रमण का केश अब पुन: आने लगा है। काेराेना का बढ़ता केस देखते हुए देश में जगह-जगह धारा-144 लगाया जा रहा है। दैनिक भास्कर द्वारा लोगों को मास्क उपयोग के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इस क्रम में मंगलवार को सोनबरसा के उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय इंदरवा में खिलाड़ियों, छात्र-छात्राएं व शिक्षकाें ने मास्क पहनने एवं अन्य लोगों को भी मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रेरित करने का संकल्प लिया।

विद्यालय के प्रधान भिखारी महतो ने दैनिक भास्कर की पहल की सराहना करते कहा कि इससे लोगों में जागरूकता आएगी। अभी तक हम मास्क के उपयोग से ही कोरोना संक्रमण से बचे हुए हैं। इससे 99 प्रतिशत संक्रमण से सुरक्षा की संभावना है। राष्ट्रीय भारोत्तोलन के रेफरी सतीश कुमार ने कहा कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं बन जाता हमें मास्क ही कोरोना के संक्रमण से बचा सकता है। पॉवर लिफ्टिंग संघ के सचिव अरविन्द कुमार ने कहा कि हमें मास्क के साथ ही दो गज दूरी का अनुपालन करना अनिवार्य है।

समय-समय पर हाथ धाेना सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी
सहायक शिक्षक विनोद राम ने लोगों को सदैव हाथ साफ रखने व सेनिटाइज करने की नसीहत दी, कहा- हाथों के सहारे ही यह वाइरस मुंह, नाम व आंखों तक पहुंच सकता है। चौकस रहने की जरूरत है तथा लोगों को प्रेरित करना अनिवार्य हैं। मौके पर खिलाड़ी गिरजा, राधा, किन्ती, वंदना, रूपा, ममता, रविता, चंचला, सुनीति, फेकनी, नेहा, मनीषा, गोलू, फूलपति, काजल, पूजा, रिधी, चुनचुन ईशा, रविता, बंधन, रीमा, रंजन, लवली, ऋतू, नीतू आदि ने भी मास्क पहनने वे लोगों को मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रेरित करने का संकल्प लिया।

