चुनावी वादे:सीतामढ़ी को भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त, अपराध मुक्त और भयमुक्त विधानसभा बनाऊंगा : मिथिलेश कुमार

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

भाजपा उम्मीदवार मिथिलेश कुमार ने गुरुवार को सीतामढ़ी विधानसभा के राजोपट्टी शिव मंदिर, हरिजन बस्ती, लक्ष्मण नदी के किनारे बसे हुए मोहल्ले, कारगिल चौक व फिजकल गली में जनसंपर्क अभियान चलाया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के प्रति अपना विश्वास जताया है। इसके बाद वे व्यवसायी संघ द्वारा निर्मला उत्सव पैलेस में आयोजित बैठक में शामिल हुए। कहा कि सीतामढ़ी को भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त, अपराध मुक्त और भयमुक्त विधानसभा बनाऊंगा।

सीतामढ़ी को सर्वांगीण विकास के लिए हमारा संकल्प है। इस दौरान दवा व्यापार संघ के अध्यक्ष मनोज सिंह, जदयू के प्रदेश सचिव किरण गुप्ता, राधे श्याम शर्मा, संघ चेंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स कपड़ा व्यवसायी संघ, लोहा व्यापारी संघ के सदस्य, भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यसमिति सदस्य प्रोफेसर उमेश चंद्र झा, मनीष गुप्ता, गणेश सिकारिया, मनोज सिंह, नंदकिशोर, विजय पटेल ,सुबोध बिहारी ,सोमेंद्र, सुनील कुमार झा, ओमप्रकाश, विजय स्वर्णकार, शिव शंकर प्रसाद, शैलेंद्र प्रसाद, शिव शंकर प्रसाद, जिला मीडिया प्रभारी आग्नेय कुमार, विधानसभा संपर्क प्रभारी नितेश भारद्वाज, पंकज कुमार, राजू श्रीवास्तव ,राजीव राजा, राजा गुप्ता ,अरविंद ठाकुर और विजय सिंह ने जीत के लिए आश्वस्त रहने की बात कही एवं भाजपा के पक्ष में एक जुटता दिखाते हुए संकल्पित होकर कार्य करने की अपनी प्रतिबद्धता जताई।

